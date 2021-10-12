‘The Walking Dead’ lives on AMC, as ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ greenlit

The Walking Dead is nearing its end, as season 11 is slowly wrapping up (part one of three of the final season wrapped up on Oct. 10), but that does not mean that AMC is getting out of the zombie game that has been so good to it over the years. Per a report from Variety , the cable network has officially greenlit a new episodic anthology series set in the world of The Walking Dead called Tales of the Walking Dead.

AMC has approved six, one-hour long episodes that are expected to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in the summer of 2022. The series is expected to feature both new and existing characters, though there was no word on who any of the existing characters may be. Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as the showrunner for Tales of the Walking Dead.

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Tales of the Walking Dead is the latest spinoff of the long-running TV franchise. Fear the Walking Dead was the first and is scheduled to return for its seventh season on Oct. 17. There is also The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, an expected spinoff focused on fan-favorite characters Daryl and Carol, and possibly a Rick Grimes movie. There are some rumors around additional spinoffs, but no official confirmation has been given.

The Walking Dead debuted on AMC in 2010, and is set to conclude in 2022, with part two of season 11 debuting on Feb. 20 and part three at a currently unspecified time later in the year. You can catch up with the entire series online.