The Windsors to return for Coronation Special: Arise, King Harry Enfield!
The Windsors Coronation Special will see Wills and Charles clash over The Coronation budget
The Windsors is to return to Channel 4 for a Coronation Special, it’s been announced.
All the main cast are back, with Harry Enfield, of course, taking center stage as King Charles, who's finally going to get his big crown!
The makers tease: "Charles' whole life has been building up to this moment and he wants the UK's first coronation in seventy years to be a spectacular affair with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves. As does his Queen Consort Camilla (Haydn Gwynne), who can't wait to drape herself in diamonds and fur."
Also back is Hugh Skinner as Prince William or as he likes to be known, simply Wills. Now Wills thinks there should be a more budget Coronation, setting him on a collision course with his father.
Harry (Richard Goulding) and Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) are of course causing chaos. As the makers put it, "with their Netflix series and Harry's book behind them, they’re finally free of Windsors’ family issues to concentrate on their simple life in California. But can they really afford to miss Harry’s father's coronation?”
For the first time, the series will introduce us to Sophie Wessex, played by Anna Morris. She's the new best friend of Kate (Louise Ford). But, oh no, they've managed to upset Kate's touchy sister Pippa Middleton (Morgana Robinson) with disastrous consequences.
Teasing the rest of the special, the makers say: "Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) worry they are no longer essential members of the royal family and have to find a way to prove they have something to bring to the coronation. But what can they do? And how do Charles' siblings, Anne (Vicki Pepperdine) and Edward (Matthew Cottle), feel about their brother's special day? All will be revealed in The Windsors Coronation Special.”
Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy at Channel 4 commented: "Any channel worth its salt has a landmark show with the word coronation in the title. For the BBC it was the world’s first televised Coronation in 1953. For ITV it’s the world’s longest-running soap Coronation Street. We at Channel 4 are delighted to announce that we now have our own record-breaking Coronation jewel at the heart of our broadcasting crown: the funniest show on telly during a momentously historic week for Britain."
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
