The Young and the Restless: Aunt Jordan reveals Nikki’s other family?

After much build-up on The Young and the Restless, on the episode airing on November 17, Aunt Jordan finally reveals herself to be veteran soap actress Colleen Zenk.

While show fans now have a face to attach to the aunt that has been pulling the strings behind Claire’s (Hayley Erin) takedown plot of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), there is still a great cloud of mystery surrounding what Aunt Jordan and Claire have planning and why they’re targeting the Newman matriarch.

We’ve previously suspected that there was a distinct possibility that Aunt Jordan was Meggie returning to exact revenge on Nikki for sending her to prison. Although that certainly can still prove to be the case, it’s worth noting Meggie was originally portrayed by Sean Young. Zenk could be a recast of the role, but we are starting to think that Aunt Jordan and Claire have nothing to do with Meggie, but rather have a more familial connection to Nikki dating back decades.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

During the week of November 13, Claire has made several references to Nikki being reunited with her family soon. At first, it was easy to assume that Claire was heading back to Genoa City to target the rest of the Newman clan. But again referring to the episode airing on November 17, Claire makes two interesting comments.

First, after brushing Nikki’s hair as she lay in bed sleeping with an IV drip in her hand, Claire tells Nikki, “I need you nice and calm until everyone arrives. The big family reunion.” Claire in a later scene tells her captive, “You could say, I’ve been waiting for this Thanksgiving my whole life.”

We strongly suspect that Claire isn’t talking about the Newmans here. Is it possible for Claire and Aunt Jordan to round up Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) in time for Thanksgiving dinner in Oregon? Sure, Claire could send a message from Nikki’s phone, pretending to be Nikki in need of help. That would almost certainly get her family in Oregon right away.

Melody Thomas Scott and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, we think it’s more likely that Claire was referring to family members connected to Nikki via her father Nick Reed (Quinn Redeker).

Decades ago, it was revealed that Nikki killed her father in self-defense as he attempted to sexually assault her. He had previously sexually assaulted Nikki’s older sister Casey (Roberta Leighton). Although Casey is the only sibling Nikki has talked about and may know, is it possible she has long-lost paternal siblings? Furthermore, could these relatives be seeking vengeance against Nikki for killing Nick Reed?

It’s not uncommon in The Young and the Restless for relatives to pop out of seemingly nowhere. Tucker (Trevor St. John) is a long-lost son of Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell) turned out to be Jack’s (Peter Bergman) long-lost brother and Dylan (Steve Burton) is Nikki’s son she had previously given up for adoption and subsequently never mentioned to Victoria and Nick.

Quinn Redeker, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that said, what if this big reunion Claire is referring to is Nikki meeting her Reed family? It’s in the realm of possibility that Nick Reed had other children that neither Nikki nor Casey knew about. It’s also feasible that Aunt Jordan and maybe even Claire’s grandmother are Nick Reed’s children from another relationship, making them Nikki’s half-siblings. Or, Claire’s grandmother alone could be Nikki’s sister

If Aunt Jordan and/or Claire are Reeds, they may have a bone to pick with Nikki for killing Nick Reed and then going on to become the illustrious Nikki Newman. Now should that ring true, we can only hope someone comes to rescue Nikki soon, as she most assuredly is in danger.