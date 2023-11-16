The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria quits Newman and joins…?

This year has certainly been an eventful one on The Young and the Restless as it pertains to the Newman family.

Just to recap, Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) almost lost their lives at the hands of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) lost their baby and even now, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is caught in a deadly situation because of Claire (Hayley) and her Aunt Jordan (although, the rest of the Newman family doesn’t know it yet).

With all of that said, nothing may be more explosive and detrimental to the Newman family than all the arguing amongst themselves. There is rarely a moment when the Newmans aren’t at each other’s throats, and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) latest scheme to fake his mental decline only added fuel to this fire, especially as it relates to his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Since discovering Victor has been lying for weeks about his health, Victoria has rightfully been enraged that her father would put her through such emotional turmoil for nothing. Furthermore, she can’t believe that after all this time, he didn’t think he could trust her.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Victor is by no means apologetic for his actions and has tried to explain that he lied to her because he needed to expose who couldn’t be trusted, which he thinks turned out to be Nate (Sean Dominic). The more Victoria pushes back against this logic and opposes Nate’s firing, the more Victor stands his ground and says hurtful, yet often truthful, things to Victoria.

Well in the episode airing on November 16, things between Victoria and Victor reach another new low. After Nick and Adam speak with Victoria in an attempt to convince her to get on board with all three of them working together at Newman Enterprises, she goes to speak with Victor. Right away, the father/daughter duo go at it.

Victoria again blasts her father for his scheming and for giving Adam repeated chances to stab him and the family in the back. In response, Victor throws Victoria’s bad instincts in her face.

He brings up her failed relationships with Billy (Jason Thompson), J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). She tries to rebut his point by saying her personal life has nothing to do with her business decisions, but Victor quickly shoots back she brings her personal into business, which is problematic.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

The words seem to cut Victoria like a knife. Unfortunately for her, The Mustache twists the knife by telling her she would essentially have nothing if it weren’t for him keeping her employed at Newman Enterprises. Additionally, he claims he only has her on staff to please her mother and to prevent Victoria from spinning out.

With those final sentiments from her dad, Victoria storms off, leaving us to wonder if that was the final straw for her. While she didn’t officially say the magical two words, “I quit,” we’re left with the impression that is exactly what’s about to happen. Although Nick no doubt will attempt to play peacemaker, too many things have been said and the real mediator between Victoria and Victor, Nikki, is literally tied up at the moment.

So if Victoria leaves her family company, what will she do next?

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

However, allow us to propose another idea. What if Victoria takes on a leadership role at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) newly imagined Kirsten Incorporated?

With Nick leaving his partnership with Sharon, Victoria could step into her brother’s role and do his job. Plus, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Victoria expressed wanting to work in a business not boggled down with family drama. She and Sharon may be ex-in-laws, but she seemingly wouldn’t have to worry about the usual Newman antics at Kirsten Incorporated.

We’d be remiss without saying that there is also a chance that Victoria quits Newman and just takes some time away from the corporate world for a while, only to return to her family company somewhere in the future. With Nikki in trouble and Claire on the loose, something tells us that this may be just the right amount of chaos to unite the Newmans when it’s all said and done.