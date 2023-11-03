The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance makes a choice between Sharon and Summer?

For months now on The Young and the Restless, a potential romance between Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) has been slowly simmering.

It all started when Summer was caught in the middle of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) Jermey Stark fiasco. Although Chance was the detective assigned to proving Phyllis was alive and subsequently finding her, he remarkably served as Summer’s lone friend in the whole ordeal. That was remarkable to a number of fans given Summer and Chance weren’t exactly close before.

Yet, the friendship that started to develop had hints of flirtation, at least on Summer’s part. Keep in mind, their growing connection was happening as Summer was experiencing a rocky point in her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor), and things between Chance and Sharon (Sharon Case) were fairly new. Plus, Sharon was starting to be pulled back into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) orbit beyond just co-parenting, which was kicked off by the Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) drama.

Allison Lanier and Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to the present, and Summer is more committed than ever to moving past her relationship with Kyle and has turned the flirting into high gear when she’s around Chance, and he’s been more than receptive to it. However, Chance and Sharon have deepened their connection and are a couple. Meanwhile, Sharon seems committed to Chance, but with Nick newly single and the two of them being business partners and confidants, a reunion with #Shick may be imminent.

So what will shake up this love triangle (square if you include Nick)?

Well, based on the following preview for the episodes airing during the week of November 6, an emergency situation is set to hit Chance, and that may take this mixed pot of emotions into overdrive. As seen in the clip, Nina (Tricia Cast), gets a call that something has happened to her son.

As often seen in soaps, emergencies tend to give characters a wake-up call and push them to make bold moves. We can imagine an emergency situation with Chance could lead Summer to declaring that she’s fallen head over heels for the chief of police. Because he’s generally a good guy, he may initially profess to be involved with Sharon and reject Summer’s notion, while suppressing any feelings he may have for the Newman heiress. However, Summer, like her mother, can be very persistent and persuasive.

For Sharon’s part, she’s likely to try and be there for Chance as he faces his pending crises. She’ll attempt to be the attentive girlfriend. However, Sharon is in the midst of trying to reinvent Kirsten Incorporated with Nick. Additionally, she’s been a sounding board for her ex-husband lately as he tries to process what’s going on with Victor (Eric Braeden) and if things with Sally (Courtney Hope) are worth saving, and those things are unlikely to change anytime soon.

Conner Floyd and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This could mean that while Sharon makes attempts to be there for Chance, her time just won’t allow for that to be the case. We can envision a situation where Summer spends more time with him, which strengthens their bond and calls him to question Sharon’s, given her commitment to Nick. Summer probably wouldn’t be above planting the seed that her dad and Sharon will always have an unbreakable connection to each other.

Then there’s Nina. With Nina being in town, she’d no doubt be by Chance’s side and have a front-row seat to all of it. She may even sway her son in a certain direction. Nina despises Phyllis, but she may see that Summer is the better match for her son and let that be known.

With all that being said, Chance could wind up realizing that Summer is the one worth fighting for. We’ll be watching to see if our prediction rings true.