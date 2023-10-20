The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Sally give in to ROMANCE?

Viewers of The Young and the Restless know that the Newman-Spectra love triangle has been going on for a while now, with no definitive conclusion.

In an effort to provide a brief recap, the romantic saga started with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) working together at Newman Media and finding their connection extended beyond just professional. As the two got to know each other and sparked a romance, things got complicated fast as Victor (Eric Braeden) got involved and helped to destroy the couple. Adam's obsession with exposing the coverup behind Ashland Locke's (Robert Newman) death also played a part in the pair's end.

Eventually, Sally found herself gravitating toward the other Newman brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow). As the new pairing was navigating their way to a relationship, she discovered she was pregnant with Adam's baby. Although shocked by the news, Nick declared his commitment to Sally, and he continued dating her even though she was carrying his brother's baby.

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, Sally and Adam lost the baby, at which point she vowed to be done with him. Clearly, that didn't last, as Adam and Sally later made peace and even became friends — very flirtatious friends. Their newfound friendship ended abruptly after the two shared a kiss. Considering the peck occurred while she was still in a relationship with Nick, once she told Nick about the forbidden kiss, he ended their relationship.

Now that we're all caught up, in the present Sally is absolutely heartbroken. However, given the confrontation she had with Adam on the episode that aired on October 16, we're convinced her heartbreak has less to do with Nick dumping her and more with the fact that she hates that she is still in love with Adam even though she thinks Nick is the safer choice.

Courtney Hope and Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Adam has consistently stated for months that Sally still loves him and there is no way she feels for Nick as she does for him. To Adam's point, it was obvious Sally and Nick were in a bit of a lopsided relationship as she rarely said she loved Nick, but usually made statements signaling she was falling for him.

So where does all that leave this Young and the Restless triangle? You have a situation where Nick is not making a move to bend to Sally's pleas to take her back, Sally wants nothing to do with Adam and Adam is a thorn in the side of both his brother and his ex.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, it looks like this is all set to change as soap opera publications are reporting Sally and Adam will soon give into temptation and reignite their fiery romance. Well, at the very least, they're headed to spending a passionate night together. The full scope of what happens in their love story is to be determined.

With that being said, we'll admit there would be a bit of irony if Sally and Adam were to try being in a relationship again, but she soon discovered she was pregnant with Nick's child. Talk about a soapy and dramatic storyline.