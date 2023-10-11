The Young and the Restless spoilers: a new PREGNANCY in Genoa City?

For the past few months on The Young and the Restless, the storylines have centered largely around corporate messiness. The Abbotts were locked in a family feud that threatened to destroy Jabot as they knew it until Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) made amends.

Then there is the recent mystery involving Mamie’s (Veronica Redd) investment into Chancellor-Winters and her potential secret partner. We could of course can't forget what’s going on at Newman Enterprises, and the game of executive musical chairs Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to put his family through.

With all that said, we think it’s about time for a new baby storyline on the soap, especially with young Dominic (River & Rainn Ware) and Aria (Maddie & Millie Ingle) likely to be aged into toddlers sooner rather than later. Longtime viewers know that pregnancies on The Young and the Restless also tend to kick off their own unique brand of drama in Genoa City, and we can name a few instances where a particular character being pregnant could create fireworks.

Audra

An Audra (Zuleyka Silver) pregnancy is something that we’ve been predicting for a while now. She and Diane (Susan Walters) share many traits, one of which is relentless ambition. Diane once attempted to use her unborn child to gain power within a corporation, and we aren’t convinced that Audra wouldn’t do the same.

She’s currently plotting with Tucker (Trevor St. John) so she can become the CEO of Jabot. As a part of that plot, she rekindled her romance with Kyle (Michael Mealor). However, her relationship with Tucker isn’t completely platonic. So Audra becoming pregnant creates the classic soapy paternity predicament.

Audra could profess the baby is Kyle’s child, which would easily help her gain access to a seat at the table at Jabot. That guarantee is something she doesn’t have at Newman Media, as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) always seems on the brink of firing her.

Even if this hypothetical baby proves to be Tucker’s, we can see a scenario in which Audra hides that information, and passes the child off as Kyle’s, again to benefit her status in the business world. Can you picture the explosive reaction all around when such a truth came to light?

Summer

Summer (Allison Lanier) becoming pregnant is another possibility we’ve been considering. All things seem to indicate that she will fully pursue a romance with Chance (Conner Floyd). Should the two become the next hot and steamy couple in town, we predict that Kyle will soon realize that he wants to reunite with her.

While Summer would probably reject Kyle’s attempts to win her back initially, we can envision a situation where Kyle catches Summer in a moment of weakness, and the two give into their passionate desires. Should that happen, Summer may regret cheating on Chance, and vow to be officially done with Kyle. However, shortly thereafter, she could be hit with the news that she’s pregnant, causing her to reel about who the father is.

By the way, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) offering her daughter advice in this scenario may make for TV gold, as Phyllis’ words of wisdom often further complicate things.

Sally

Sally (Courtney Hope) becoming an expectant mother is not quite as dramatic, at least how we envision it. After losing baby Ava earlier this year and expressing her desire to one day be pregnant again, it would be nice to see her wish come true. Perhaps, this time she’d finally be in a relationship with just Adam (Mark Grossman), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) wouldn’t be anywhere in the picture. In fact, hopefully, he and Sharon (Sharon Case) would find their way back to each other by then.

We can’t confirm right now if a Genoa City resident becomes pregnant soon, but consider us on baby watch.