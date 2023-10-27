The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack FEUDS with Kyle and kicks him out of the Abbott mansion?

In terms of entitlement on The Young and the Restless, there are a few Genoa City residents who could serve as the perfect example of the term. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman) certainly carry themselves as if Victor (Eric Braeden) owes each of them a top spot at Newman Enterprises, a company the patriarch built from the ground up. The siblings' entitlement and suspected treachery are why Victor is faking a mental decline in the first place.

However, as of late, one person on the soap seems to trump even Victoria and Adam's level of obnoxious privilege — Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Since being fired from Newman Media, Kyle has fought against the pleas of his parents to return to Jabot, refusing to do so unless he's offered the co-CEO position alongside Jack (Peter Bergman). Kyle doesn't seem to care that his uncle and Jack's brother, Billy (Jason Thompson), currently occupies the role.

Peter Bergman and Jason Thompson in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

From Kyle's perspective, it's a position he's held before and he's owed the opportunity to hold again as the grandson of the late John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). The flaw in this argument is that Billy has more experience in the leadership role at Jabot and he's the actual son of John Abbott. Plus, Jack and Billy are on good terms at the moment, and Jack wouldn't want to do anything to potentially ruin that.

It's also worth mentioning that Jack recently shared with Traci (Beth Maitland) that he thought Kyle had some maturing to do and wasn't deserving of the co-CEO job. The Abbott patriarch felt Kyle needed to start in a lower position and work his way back up the corporate ladder.

Unfortunately, Kyle heard his father's words, which pushed him into agreeing to work with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) in their plot to steal Jabot from the rest of the Abbott family. Audra promised Kyle the co-CEO job when the deed was done. We're still unclear how Tucker plans to pull this off, but he seems rather confident that it's doable.

Michael Mealor in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Kyle betraying his own family to feed his ambition sounds very familiar, as Nate (Sean Dominic) pulled a similar move not too long ago with Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James) and Chancellor-Winters. The situation didn't end well for Nate, and we imagine it won't end well for Kyle either.

For starters, we have a hunch Tucker's plans for Jabot won't actually materialize, and both Audra and Kyle will wind up with egg on their face for helping him out. Audra would probably be fired from Newman Media. Kyle on the other hand stands to face the wrath of Jack and the rest of the Abbotts.

We can see Jack being furious with his son's betrayal and immediately rejecting any notion of Kyle ever returning to work for the family company. Additionally, Jack could put his foot down and force Kyle to leave the Abbott mansion. Diane (Susan Walters) may attempt to intervene, thinking about her son and even grandson, but Jack may just be too furious to reason with. Not for nothing, Jack may feel it's time he removes the silver spoon from Kyle's mouth and force him to grow up.

Zuleyka Silver inThe Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It's also worth pointing out that while Kyle could find himself in an unenviable position, his romantic partner in crime may quickly bounce back on her feet. For a while now, we've predicted Audra would become pregnant and use the pregnancy as leverage to get a slice of the Jabot pie. Should that ring true, we can't wait to see Diane squirm given she tried a similar tactic years ago while pregnant with Kyle.