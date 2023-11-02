The Young and the Restless spoilers: Christine has Phyllis arrested?

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) have quite a history. Years ago, she was the ambitious young attorney and he was the famous popstar, and together, they were a romantic duo that rivaled the legendary coupling of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Unfortunately for Cricket and her musician beau, things took a turn when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was introduced into the mix. Back then, Phyllis was a crazed fan/stalker of Danny, and she drugged him to get him into her bed. She later professed their night together got her pregnant, which ultimately led to the end of Christine and Danny’s marriage. Danny subsequently started an on-again-off-again relationship with Phyllis.

Even though Christine dumped Danny, her love for him never disappeared. In fact, Christine’s love for Danny is what pushed her to investigate Phyllis which led to the revelation that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is not Danny’s biological son. We should probably mention that in the process of Christine doing all this digging into Phyllis’ affairs, Phyllis tried to run her over with a car, but hit Paul (Doug Davidson) instead.

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to the present, and Christine and Paul have called it quits (offscreen), and both Christine and Danny are back in Genoa City. During the week of October 23, Christine and Danny sat down and had a conversation about her recent split. While Danny was a good friend and listened, viewers know that part of his return to town was rooted in his hope of seeing his ex. Without question, he’d love to rekindle things with Christine if she’s open to the idea.

Then in the episode airing on November 2, Christine is surprised with a visit from her bestie Nina (Tricia Cast). Nina encourages Christine not to be afraid to explore new romantic possibilities with her old flame. Although hesitant to do so, Christine eventually leaves to meet up with Danny, and she looks on as he plays her a song on the piano.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell that these exes could be headed toward a reconciliation. However, they have a Phyllis-sized problem that poses a problem.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For weeks, Phyllis has clearly been developing feelings for Danny again, who happens to be one of the very few people showing her kindness these days. Although, we can’t say we see Danny sharing in these romantic feelings. Nonetheless, this all has the makings of a reincarnation of the Phyllis, Danny and Christine love triangle. A scenario Christine doesn’t want to revisit as Phyllis has historically become manipulative and a bit homicidal.

Should this love triangle come to full fruition, Christine has an ace up her sleeve this go-around. Phyllis is still on probation after a judge let her off easy for faking her death and attempting to frame Diane (Susan Walters) for murder. The judge warned her if she does anything to violate that probation, she’d be thrown into prison. Christine is fully aware of this.

Would Christine be willing to get Phyllis arrested to protect a new relationship with Danny? Possibly.

Lauralee Bell, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Christine is usually the most law-abiding citizen in town, so it would seem unlike the district attorney to frame Phyllis to get her locked up. However, Christine also feels that Phyllis has never faced real consequences and justice for her list of crimes, so Christine could deduce that getting her sent to prison for a faked parole violation is somewhat deserving.

However, a more likely scenario to occur is Tucker (Trevor St. John) feeding Christine information. Tucker knows that Phyllis illegally hacked into Jabot’s system to frame Billy (Jason Thompson) for embezzlement, under Tucker’s orders. For now, Tucker has kept his mouth shut about this and was using the info to taunt Phyllis. However, she recently warned him to back off after discovering his connection to Mamie (Veronica Redd), threatening to expose this to Devon (Bryton James).

Unfortunately for Phyllis, her leverage is set to disappear as Devon is putting the pieces together with Nate’s (Sean Dominic) help. Once that leverage is gone, Tucker may feel like being chaotic and rat Phyllis out to Christine. Now if he tells the full truth, he risks going to prison. So, we can imagine he tells a slightly different story and provides some proof that makes his hands look clean.

With that being said, even if Christine manages to get Phyllis sent to prison, we can’t see a scenario in which Phyllis stays there for long.