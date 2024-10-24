The Young and the Restless spoilers: a Phyllis and Sharon showdown leads to the big reveal of Heather’s real killer?

Loyal fans of The Young and the Restless know that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have never been besties and rarely have been civil. Their longtime rivalry certainly hasn’t improved in recent months as Sharon’s mental health has completely unraveled to the point that she attempted to murder Phyllis’s son Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and allegedly killed Heather (Vail Bloom).

Now that Sharon is working overtime to frame Daniel for Heather’s murder, while Phyllis is all but certain Sharon is the killer and subsequent framer in this scenario, Sharon and Phyllis seem like they're headed down an explosive collision course. This sentiment of a collision course is further supported in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 24.

After Sharon has a heated exchange with Daniel, and Phyllis has one of her own with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon and Nick recap their conversations. Sharon becomes incredibly concerned when she learns Phyllis thinks she murdered Heather and is setting up Daniel to take the fall. The Crimson Lights owner believes that with Phyllis spreading these accusations and with Summer (Allison Lanier) dating Chance (Conner Floyd), the lead investigator on Heather’s homicide, Phyllis is going to get her in trouble. By the end of the episode, Sharon thinks to herself, "I’ve got to deal with Phyllis and stop this nightmare before it's too late."

Michelle Stafford and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can’t be certain at this moment what Sharon meant by that, but since Sharon has never liked Phyllis and dibbles and dabbles in the realm of homicide, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sharon tried to kill Phyllis.

With all that being said, we’ve come up with a couple of scenarios that could play out as the two ladies seem destined to come to blows in some fashion. Scenarios that lead to one big revelation — Heather’s true murder. As we’ve said a few times now, with Sharon blacking out the night of the incident and not actually remembering beating Heather to death, it seems like there’s a chance she didn’t do it.

Plus, Chance recently discovered the murder weapon was the statue of an octopus found in Daniel’s apartment, used to bludgeon Heather. On the night of the murder, Sharon didn’t have blood splatter on her face and clothes before she started cleaning up the scene of the crime. We don’t pretend to be forensic experts, but given the nature of the murder and the force that would have to have been used, Sharon should have had more physical evidence on her to suggest she was the culprit.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Back to the scenarios, in one we can imagine Phyllis confronting Sharon with some damning evidence and telling her rival that she’s going to the police. Sharon then becomes angry and tries to stop Phyllis, but Phyllis takes off running, hops in her car and drives toward the police station.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A desperate Sharon follows, and as the two women drive erratically at night, they get into a car accident that knocks them both unconscious. When they come to, they realize they’ve been kidnapped and tied up together, and come face to face with none other than Daisy (Jill Jameson), Heather’s killer.

At that point, Daisy may brag that she had been following Heather for weeks prior to her murder, and when she saw Sharon and Heather arguing that night with Sharon passing out, she took the opportunity to kill Heather. Daisy could go on about now that Heather is out of the way, she has a real opportunity to be a mother to her biological child Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant). And with Sharon setting up Daniel for the homicide, and Phyllis and Sharon about to be Daisy’s next murder victims, no one will be in her way to stake claim to her daughter. Should this scenario ring true, Chance and Nick may be the duo to come to Phyllis and Sharon’s rescue, if the two ladies don’t figure out how to work together to save themselves.

Yvonne Zima, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another scenario we can see playing out still involves the revelation that Daisy is the real killer, but sees Sharon luring Phyllis to a remote location to eliminate her rival. However, having been watching Sharon and Phyllis to a degree, Daisy surprises them both and shows up at the location with a gun and a plan to get rid of them. With a weapon pulled on Sharon and Phyllis, they find themselves at Daisy’s mercy as she is willing to kill them both. Again, Chance and Nick may need to step in to rescue them, or they’ll have to put their rivalry to the side to save themselves.

It bears repeating, that at this juncture, Sharon trying to kill Phyllis and a Daisy reveal are simply theory. However, we have to consider many possibilities as this storyline continues to have more twists and turns.