The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon’s sob story to Nick prompts him to confront Daniel?

On The Young and the Restless, no one is currently further down a rabbit hole than Sharon (Sharon Case). She’s been spiraling for months as it pertains to her mental health and bipolar disorder, which has seen her develop a twisted bond with an imaginary Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), who is of course a representation of her subconscious. He’s pushed her to lash out at Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), attempt to murder Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and subsequently set up Daniel for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder, although she allegedly is the culprit (which we doubt).

Now we’ve admittedly been impatiently waiting for Sharon’s actions to blow up in her face, as we feel bad for Daniel and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), however until then, she continues to run around Genoa City unchecked.

For her part, Phyllis sees right through Sharon’s act and believes Sharon is behind setting up Daniel and possibly Heather’s murder. The Abbott-Chancellor COO even expresses her theory to Nick (Joshua Morrow) in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 23.

Nick being Nick, refuses to believe that Sharon is capable of murder and carrying out a plan to frame Daniel. When the Newman heir then tells Phyllis not to do anything to upset Sharon in regards to such accusations, Phyllis unleashes on Nick, rightfully so. It’s like Nick is refusing to recall that on the night Heather was murdered, Sharon was gone for hours and no one knew where she was, so she doesn’t have an airtight alibi. But we digress on that point for now.

Michelle Stafford and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As Nick and Phyllis duke it out, Daniel goes straight to Sharon at her home to confront her for the statement she made to Chance (Conner Floyd) about Heather confiding in her the night she died. Daniel doesn’t believe Sharon’s story and angrily questions why she would lie. Sharon keeps a cool head in the moment and reiterates that Heather did confide in her and was afraid of Daniel. Frustrated by Sharon’s commitment to her lie, Daniel leaves.

The moment she’s alone, well with Cameron, Sharon starts to lose it. Cameron pushes her to keep it together, but she’ll be weary, not sure how much longer she can keep up this act. When Nick shows up at her front door as the episode closes, she collapses in his arms and talks about how she can’t take it anymore.

Not for one moment do we believe Sharon will confess her misdeeds — not yet at least. When Nick inquires what’s wrong, we imagine she’ll claim to be so upset by Daniel’s visit and accusations. Once she fills Nick in on what happened, pretending to be wrongfully accused and maybe even triggered into thinking about Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, it’s not hard to see Nick flying into a rage.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Lately, Nick has been incredibly protective of Sharon. He’s done his best not to upset her, and he’s often put himself in the position of being her defender and apologist. If he thinks Daniel is now a threat to Sharon’s "mental stability," he’ll likely do what he can to put Daniel in his place.

This is where things could get a little more interesting. Nick may have a "good heart," but he’s still Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) son. So will Nick vow to protect his ex by any means necessary and demand Chance arrest Daniel and have him locked away in jail? It’s possible.

Nick may get a feeling there’s enough evidence against Daniel to make it happen. If Chance is hesitant, Nick may even use his Newman connections to go over Chance’s head to see Daniel not only arrested, but denied bail as well.

Thankfully for Daniel, should this prove to be the case, his godmother Christine (Lauralee Bell) will be back in town soon to defend him. It looks like viewers should strap in, as this story will continue to get more wild.