The Young and the Restless character I hope gets what’s coming to them soon

Often times on The Young and the Restless and other soaps, big villains will be brought to town to torment the residents and cause plenty of drama. In recent memory on The Young and the Restless, this has been, Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) and of course, the one and only Jordan (Colleen Zenk). These people stirred up their fair share of trouble during their reigns of terror and caused lasting effects on the main players in Genoa City.

Well recently, the daytime soap has been without maniacal supervillains, and it has focused on the more sinister traits of beloved characters. Take the Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) for example. During the last several months he has managed to antagonize quite a few people in town including Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane (Susan Walters), Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil). Because I typically love watching Victor ruffle feathers, I don’t mind seeing him be ruthless and vengeful. I know he’ll probably face a humbling soon to some degree, but he’s not the person I hope gets what’s coming to him immediately.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) has also been a pain in people’s side lately. He’s leaned into this entitled brat with an axe-to-grind angle, and he’s been finding new ways to stick it to Jack and Diane. The fact that Kyle refuses to take responsibility for why Diane fired him and is continually rude and abrasive to his parents, is incredibly offputting. And stealing from his own family company is beyond low. However, even with all of his antics, he’s still not the person I want to see served with his just deserts.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That leaves Sharon (Sharon Case). While I understand she’s dealing with some severe mental health struggles, I think I’ve just had enough of the danger she presents and the unchecked chaos she keeps unleashing on Genoa City.

First, she tortures Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Heather (Vail Bloom) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) as she recalls Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death. Then, after Lucy and Faith (Reylynn Caster) got into a car accident, Sharon unleashed on Daniel and his family several times in public.

This all led to Sharon attempting to poison Daniel before changing her mind and allegedly killing Heather (we still aren’t convinced Sharon is the killer). To make matters even worse, Sharon won’t let Daniel and Lucy grieve Heather’s death. The Crimson Lights owner is actively framing Daniel for murder. She is literally stripping Daniel of his happy life.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

All of this is especially bothersome, because Sharon habitually behaves as if she has the moral high ground when it comes to people like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Yes, Phyllis carried on in an affair with Nick (Joshua Morrow) a few times over the years, and she may have tried to kill Christine (Lauralee Bell) once upon a time and hit Paul (Doug Davidson) with a car, but at this point, I’d argue Sharon was more diabolical. When you add her recent behavior to the fact that she purposefully tried to deprave Nick of being a father to Summer (Allison Lanier), burned down the old Newman Ranch and has had some affairs of her own, I have to ask what makes her superior to Phyllis?

Now I’ll admit, I may be extra motivated to see Sharon get what she deserves because it seems like her saga with Daniel has been going on for a long time and I’m ready to get to the bottom of what really happened that infamous night. But nonetheless, it’s time for Sharon to face a form of justice for her behavior.