The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley and Tucker’s Paris fight caught on camera?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker (Trevor St. John), the pair can’t seem to move on from one another.

For Ashley’s part, she claims to be done with her ex but seems not to be able to fully wash her hands of him. Not until he admits that their marriage ended because of his violent outburst at a Parisian cafe that included him throwing a chair and breaking a glass. On the other side of this increasingly toxic dynamic, Tucker doesn’t really want Ashley to walk away from their relationship but refuses to feed into Ashley’s perception of what happened in France.

With both parties locked into their positions and essentially prevented from reuniting or moving on with other people until this matter is resolved, it seems only fitting that some definitive proof soon comes to light.

As seen in the following preview for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of January 22, Ashley talks with Traci (Beth Maitland) about getting to the bottom of this Parisian mystery. Traci asks her sister, "So, how can we get closer to the facts?" In response, Ashley says, "I know a way." Could the way be retrieving security footage from the cafe?

With all the resources at the disposal of both Ashley and Tucker, it’s surprising that neither one of them has attempted to view security footage from the cafe if it exists. Should Ashley now take it upon herself to attempt to do just that, the big question is whose version of events will be shown?

We tend to think that Ashley may soon find herself disappointed to discover that Tucker has been right all along about what happened. Lately, several clues have surfaced that Ashley may be in the early stages of having a mental health crisis and that she exaggerated the argument between her and Tucker.

For starters, in the midst of all the recent holidays, The Young and the Restless aired a vintage episode showcasing the last time Ashley suffered from a mental breakdown. Then there’s Tucker, who remembers Paris so differently and seems genuine about his take on what really happened. There’s also the fact that Tucker is many things, but a rageaholic is not a side we’ve seen him display.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should Ashley’s memory be proven wrong, we anticipate some trying times for her ahead. She’s already starting to appear a bit more fragile with the possibility that she’s not remembering things clearly. With confirmation of that, her mental health may take an even further hit.

Ironically though, we think Ashley being in trouble may be what reunites her with Tucker. If he believes she’s in need of help, we think he’ll be the one to play her hero, which could rekindle their romance. After all, if he’s not prone to scary fits of rage, then that means Tucker is technically the same guy she married — twice.