The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire is rescued, but is her nightmare far from over?

It looks like the search for The Young and the Restless’ Claire (Hayley Erin) is finally coming to a close in the episode airing on April 30. In the previous episode, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) came across some keys hidden in a creepy doll as they searched through Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) seedy motel room. As Victoria analyzed the keys, she tried to see why they looked familiar, and then it dawned on her.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 30, Victoria says the keys remind her of storage facility keys Billy (Jason Thompson) used to have. She then finds a numbered tag on one of the keys, and she and Cole rush out of the hotel hoping to find their daughter alive in a locked storage unit.

Upon arriving at the storage facility, Victoria and Cole find Claire emotionally and physically drained, and trapped underneath a dead woman’s body. (We have no idea who the woman is, so we’ll have to wait and see how that all unfolds.) As Victoria and Cole roll the body away, they pull Claire up and warmly embrace her.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When the trio arrives back at the tack house where Victor (Eric Braeden) meets them, Claire recounts what happens to her. She says she went to the Abbott house to give Harrison (Redding Munsell) his good luck bunny and wound up reading him a bedtime story. When he excused himself briefly to use the bathroom, Jordan used chloroform to knock her out.

Eventually, Claire woke up and was being dragged into the storage unit with a mystery woman. Claire states she almost got out of the storage unit but then the woman suffered from some type of heart episode and collapsed on top of her. She somehow managed to eventually find a phone on the now-dead woman and use it to call Victoria. Unfortunately, the phone died as Claire spoke with her mom.

As Claire finishes telling this whole ordeal, she’s shocked to learn two things. First, she had no idea Jordan kidnapped Harrison and was relieved to hear that he’s now safe. Second, Claire is stunned to learn her great-aunt is now dead. When she looks to Victor for confirmation, he simply notes that Jordan will never be able to hurt them again. Of course, his wording is his way of omitting the full truth that he has Jordan locked away in a soundproof cellar.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, Claire’s nightmare is likely not over. Jordan is a woman who has managed to escape more than a few times, and we can’t rule out that she’ll somehow escape Victor’s captivity and again launch a plan of revenge. If that were to happen, Jordan would probably be more than motivated to sink even lower in her plan of attack on not only Victor, but the entire Newman family, including Claire.

We said it before and we’ll say it again, Jordan is the type of villain whose reign of terror won’t come to a complete end until another character takes her out. We’ve suspected that either Victoria or Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) may one day do the deed, but we’ll have to keep watching to see.

On a final note, even if Jordan doesn’t escape this go-around, it’s possible that Claire or Nikki could stumble across her in the cellar and become freaked out so bad that Claire suffers a mental health setback or Nikki continues to spiral in her failing efforts to become sober again.