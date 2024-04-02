The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Cole’s second chance ruined by…?

Unfortunately, when it comes to The Young and the Restless, relationships don’t tend to stand the test of time. Sure the best couple in all of daytime, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), are preparing to celebrate a milestone in their decades-long relationship. However, loyal fans know the pair have had periods where they were married to other people and couldn’t stand one another. Love, history and children just happened to bring them back together.

Now someone who hasn’t been as "lucky" in love is the duo's firstborn Victoria (Amelia Heinle). While we always thought Billy (Jason Thompson) was destined to be Victoria’s soulmate, the exes have failed to make things work in the past and haven’t been romantically involved in quite some time. Even after breaking up with Ashland (Robert Newman) and Nate (Sean Dominic), Victoria and Billy didn’t rekindle things. Then enters Cole ( J. Eddie Peck).

Although his deranged Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk), a vile of poison and a long-lost daughter are the reason for his return to the Genoa City fold, it’s becoming evident that show writers are inching closer to rekindling a romance between him and Victoria.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For those who need a reminder, once upon a time Cole and Victoria (then-Heather Tom) were madly in love. Their young dynamic faced an uphill battle initially because she was getting out of a relationship with Ryan (Scott Reeves) and Cole was involved in a brief romance with Nikki, unbeknownst to Victoria. Then there was the whole notion that Cole could have perhaps been Victor’s child, which proved not to be true. However, once Victoria and Cole were able to move past all of these issues, they enjoyed some intense moments of happiness and were rather loving toward one another.

The pair would again face issues when Cole and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) became drawn to each other and got involved, even as Victoria became pregnant, although he wasn’t aware that she was carrying his baby at the time. The baby proved to be Eve Howard, aka Claire (Hayley Erin) who they presumed died.

Now older, wiser and co-parents, is #Vole getting a second chance? Well, it certainly looks that way.

Amelia Heinle and J . Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While we would be happy to see Victoria and Cole to become official, as he brings out a softer side to the notorious "Ice Princess," something tells us their love is doomed. We suspect it won’t work between the two because someone will become an obstacle too big for them to overcome.

In the past, the biggest looming threat to Victoria’s relationships has been The Mustache himself. No one measures up for his daughter usually, and he was a large part of why her marriages to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Billy failed, and why she and Nate flamed out so spectacularly.

However, so far at least, Victor seems to like Cole. So if Victor doesn't interfere, then who?

Allow us to raise the possibility of the culprit being Jordan. Unfortunately, the soap villain is again out on the loose, and we’ve previously predicted the possibility that Cole would become a victim of his aunt. We thought perhaps she would try to kill Victoria and Cole would step in to save her to his own detriment, dying in the process. Could that happen or perhaps Cole dying to save Harrison (Redding Munsell) who we suspect Jordan may soon kidnap.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If not Victor or Jordan, we can imagine the roadblock for Victoria and Cole could be Victoria herself. Up until this point, Cole has only seen Victoria as a doting mother away from Newman Enterprises. He hasn’t seen her when she can become the ruthless businesswoman, reminiscent of her father. When she eventually goes back to work, will he be put off by her career persona? Should that be the case, will she resent him if he tries to change her in any way?

While we aren’t absolutely positive about what’s in store for Victoria and Cole, we’ll be watching closely.