The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley runs away from home?

It seems like ages ago when we first predicted that The Young and the Restless' Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was staring down a mental health crisis. Ever since she and Tucker (Trevor St. John) returned from Paris, she's seemed unlike her usual self. Not only did she exaggerate her marriage-ending fight with her ex-husband, only to later be told by waitstaff at the Parisian cafe that she was wrong, but her usual methodical and confident personality slowly began to fade away.

More recently, Ashley has transformed into different people at different times, depending on the occasion and her interaction. To be clear, Ashley is currently wrestling with three different personalities in the confines of her mind. There is the Ashley that the Abbotts are used to who apparently has been devastated due to her breakup with Tucker.

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there are two other versions of Ashley that have emerged to "protect" that Ashley in her time of heartbreak. The "teenage" Ashley, who is very nonchalant and a bit immature in trying to deal with her emotions, and the bold and very assertive Ashley, who makes no qualms about what she wants and is very defensive.

Now these three personalities inhabiting one mind were bound to take their toll on Ashley, and based on the preview clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of April 1, it all becomes a bit too much for the brilliant chemist. In the clip below, she appears very distraught while talking to Traci (Beth Maitland).

#yr Preview pic.twitter.com/gnpq9ivLPXMarch 28, 2024 See more

Ashley's plight may get a lot worse before it gets better. We can imagine a situation in which Ashley tries to find some peace amidst all the chaos and runs away from Geona City without telling anyone. Unfortunately, with all she has going on, that may not be the best decision and it's sure to set off a panic for the Abbotts and Tucker.

Rivals Jack (Peter Bergman) and Tucker would likely have to set their vendetta aside to go search for her and get her the help that she needs. While a temporary truce between Jack and Tucker probably won't bring about a friendship, it would be nice to see them not taking jabs at each other for once. Even if it's temporary.

Peter Bergman in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Making a slight pivot to Tucker, if he winds up playing hero for Ashley, it could help reset his character among the other Genoa City residents. He's a bit of a pariah in town, even with his own son Devon (Bryton James), so it would be nice if people start to view Tucker as less of a villain in the case he helps rescue Ashley.

With all that being said, spring may prove to be quite the busy one for the Abbott family. With Ashley's dilemma and our suspicion that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) may soon try to kidnap Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), the family has a lot on their plate.