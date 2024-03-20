The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra rejects Tucker, but is she pregnant with his baby?

As The Young and the Restless’ storyline involving Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and the Newmans winds down, the mental health crisis of Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continues to rev up.

After exaggerating the events surrounding her breakup with Tucker (Trevor St. John) in Paris, the brilliant chemist and businesswoman has become a completely different person, or rather persons.

For weeks now, she’s seemingly bounced back and forth between a terrified Ashley who doesn’t know what’s happening to her to a more emboldened Ashley who is quick-witted and determined to reunite with Tucker. More recently, in the confines of Ashley’s mind, her bolder persona talks to the terrified version of herself and claims to even be protecting her.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 18, another personality emerged in Ashley while she was having a conversation with Billy (Jason Thompson). This Ashley seemed to be a bit immature and kid-like, and Billy was compelled to continue asking if his sister was okay before he ultimately left for a meeting at Chancellor-Winters.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While all the Abbotts are becoming increasingly concerned about Ashley’s odd behavior, it’s Tucker who appears to have a better grasp on the fact that Ashley is suffering from some kind of mental episode. If we were to guess, it will be Tucker who ultimately plays hero for Ashley in getting her the help that she needs, even calling on a temporary truce with Jack (Peter Bergman) to make sure that happens.

One person who is fed up with Tucker and his concern for Ashley is his current girlfriend Audra (Zuleyka Silver). She’s tired of catching Tucker and Ashley in close moments, tired of Tucker hiding things about Ashley only to disclose the truth later and Audra is tired of arguing with Tucker about Ashley in general (although, he’s tired of arguing with Audra about Ashley too). And if the cancelation of the Paris trip with Tucker didn’t push Audra too far, we think Audra learning Ashley planted another kiss on him and begged him to reunite will send her over the edge.

In fact, in the following preview for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of March 25, Tucker is seen trying to talk to Audra at Crimson Lights, but Audra isn’t having any of it and yells at him, "Don’t touch me." Nate (Sean Dominic) watching steps in to intervene. Take a look at the clip for yourself.

With all that being said, is Audra ready to finally throw in the towel with Tucker? If not next week, then we certainly think it will be soon as his attention will increasingly go to helping Ashley.

If we had to guess what’s next for Audra, we can imagine a scenario in which she runs into the arms of Nate and the pair finally kick off their long-awaited romance. The two have had chemistry for ages, so we think it’s about time they explore that. However, before they get too deep into the throws of passion, we think Audra will discover that she’s pregnant with Tucker’s baby.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

An Audra and Tucker baby would certainly shake things up in Genoa City. Not only would any possible reconciliation between Tucker and Ashley then be complicated, but Audra may use the child to activate her original plan of taking Glissade away from him. Audra hasn’t really experienced a big heartbreak on The Young and the Restless yet, and something tells us a heartbroken Audra will become even more conniving and empowered.

Also, how might Devon (Bryton James) feel about having a new baby brother?