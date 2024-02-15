The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan recruits Seth in revenge plot?

The Wicked Witch of the West is back on The Young and the Restless, as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is seemingly in or near Genoa City, as shown in the episode airing on February 15.

Up until this point, Jordan was just thought to be alive and biding time before continuing on with her obsession with the Newmans. However, in the episode in question, she calls Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and taunts the Newman matriarch about possibly being closer than she thinks. Jordan additionally warns that when she attacks, Nikki won’t see it coming. The ominous words send a chill down Nikki’s back and leave us thinking that Jordan’s next move is to recruit Seth (Brian Gaskill).

Seth’s storyline thus far on The Young and the Restless has been relatively uneventful. He was brought on the soap as Nikki’s long-term sponsor (viewers never knew he existed) who she initially turned to as she continued in her relapse, but later cut ties with as he wound up tanking in his sobriety. She was insistent that their trying to help one another in their individual journeys of recovery was a bad idea.

Well is it possible that Seth has been harboring anger for Nikki since she rejected him? While no one forced liquor down his throat, it seems that being around Nikki’s recent struggles with alcohol sparked his own relapse. Then without trying to aid him in getting back on the wagon, Nikki just "abandons" him. From this perspective, Seth may feel he has an axe to grind.

If you’re asking how Jordan and Seth would cross paths, you have to remember that Jordan has been stalking the Newman family for a very long time. It’s possible that she somehow knows that Seth was previously sponsoring Nikki for years, and seeks him out. Then when she sees he’s drinking and has a gripe about Nikki, she could sway him to working with her to get revenge.

There is also another possibility we’ve considered. Perhaps Jordan goes to a seedy bar and randomly bumps into Seth. Then, after the two get to talking, she learns of his former connection to Nikki and manipulates him into sharing about his anger with Nikki for his current state in life. Once Jordan taps into that anger, she could recruit him to help in her revenge plot.

Either way, should Jordan enlist Seth, this would be a nightmare for Nikki and the Newmans. They wouldn’t see the partnership coming. An unsuspecting Victor (Eric Braeden) or Nikki would likely grant Seth access to their highly secure home and workspaces that Jordan would have trouble penetrating. Which could indeed lead to an attack that Nikki wouldn’t see coming.