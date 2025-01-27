The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan’s final words spell bad news for Summer?

During the week of January 20 on The Young and the Restless, viewers said a long goodbye to one of the most heinous villains in recent show memory, Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

After torturing the Newmans for almost a year and a half, she took her final swan dive and voluntarily drank the cup of poisonous tea prepared for her by Claire (Hayley Erin). In the episode airing on January 27, it’s confirmed Jordan’s body has been sent to the morgue. And while the Newmans are breathing a sigh of relief about her demise, they may not be out of the woods yet.

Backing up for a moment, before Claire convinced Jordan to come to the tack house, she developed a plan to kill her and shared it with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria was instantly opposed to the notion of the idea of her daughter murdering someone, and she feared what that could mean for Claire going forward. The fact that Claire’s preferred solution to their Jordan problem was murder, raised a few red flags for The Newman Enterprises CEO and made her question if her eldest was giving into the dark impulses she worked so hard to rid herself of.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That brings us to the night of Jordan’s death. Again, Jordan drank the tea Claire prepared knowing it was poison, but preferring death over prison. Even though that was a choice she made of her own free will, after she drank it, she spent her remaining time alive taunting Claire.

First, Jordan questioned how Claire could just stand there and watch her die. Victoria intervened, clarifying it was Jordan’s choice and that she wouldn’t let the villain get into her daughter’s head again. However, Jordan objected saying she was already in there.

Jordan then quipped that Claire deserves all the guilt she will feel every time she closes her eyes and stated, “You’re nothing but a murderer, Claire. Just like me.” Claire countered that Jordan was wrong and that everything she had done was actually for her real family. Jordan eventually dies off, but her impact may be far from over.

Combining Victoria’s foreboding concerns and Jordan’s parting words for Claire with Jordan’s previous claim, “You [Victoria] might be her {Claire] mother biologically, but there is more running through her veins of me than there ever will be of you,” we have to consider Claire edgy side may soon rear its ugly head. It may come out in the teased love triangle between Claire, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s clear as day that Summer is jealous of the blossoming relationship between Claire and Kyle. While Summer has expressed concerns that she fears Claire will somehow take over her role as Harrison’s (Redding Munsell) mother, we’re pretty confident Summer also wants Kyle back. Although Summer and Chance (Conner Floyd) are still trying to make their relationship work, the pairing just seems to have a looming expiration date. Plus, history shows that whenever Kyle starts to get serious about another woman, Summer interferes.

Unfortunately this time, Summer may meet her match in Claire. The Marchetti CEO may be Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) daughter and often resorts to Phyllis' tactics to get what she wants, but Claire was in fact raised by Jordan. Could Claire resort to some Jordan-like tactics to fend off Summer if she tries to wreck #Kylaire? It’s certainly possible. While we assume Claire would stop short of murder, everything else may be fair game, which could still mean bad news for Summer. If we were Summer, we’d suggest not pushing her dear old cousin too far.