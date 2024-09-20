The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick tracks down Sharon’s doctor and makes a chilling discovery?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case), she’s certainly giving her loved ones reasons to worry. For weeks now, she’s been struggling with a mental health crisis that only appears to be getting worse by the day. She went from having visions of Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and imagining a reconciliation with Nick (Joshua Morrow), to now having full-blown conversations with a very dead Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), who has been pushing her to give in to her worst impulses.

Unfortunately, with Cameron in Sharon’s head, her worst impulses have been to lash out at Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) every time she sees them. She blames Daniel for Cassie’s death, Lucy for Faith (Reylynn Caster) being in a car accident and Phyllis for destroying her marriage with Nick. Knowing Sharon has been talking to Cameron and able to see the aggressive attitude she’s taking with Phyllis and her brood, Nick, Faith and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are left at their wit’s end, wondering how to help Sharon next.

Viewers of course know Sharon’s loved ones better do something effective soon as Sharon appears to be toying with the idea of killing Daniel. While we aren’t sure if she’ll do the deed during the week of September 23, judging by the following preview clip, she does something that leaves her feeling regretful.

However, before pivoting completely to next week, let’s focus on something Nick says in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 20. He speaks with Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about his concerns in regard to Sharon and brings up the idea of seeking out her doctor to bring him up to speed on her behavior. Although Nick’s family is initially hesitant of the idea, fearful Nick will run into a brick wall as a doctor doesn’t usually discuss a patient’s medical history with people other than the patient, his family eventually comes to back his plan when they hear more about Sharon’s behavior.

Let’s say Nick follows through and speaks with Sharon’s doctor. For a while now, we’ve believed that Sharon’s bipolar medication was tampered with by someone trying to sabotage her. Considering she was doing well for years on her medication, it rang oddly that her "doctor" all of a sudden wanted to change it. So we’ve been entertaining the idea that Sharon is being targeted by someone with an axe to grind against her.

Is it possible that Nick goes to speak to Sharon’s doctor about Sharon’s recent behavior only to discover that the doctor is acting strangely, or perhaps guilty? If so, will Nick do some digging and come to realize that the doctor was being paid by someone to compromise Sharon’s mental health for a nefarious meaning?

It’s not hard to imagine that a long-lost relative or romantic partner of Cameron Kirsten has come to Genoa City, seeking revenge on Sharon for Cameron’s death. Pushing this idea further, one of Cameron’s relatives or lovers could be furious that he left his company to Sharon in his will, and be on a quest to steal it.

Slightly pivoting, let’s assume that the doctor is legitimate and had a good reason to adjust Sharon’s medications. However, after hearing Nick’s uneasiness about Sharon, the doctor breaks doctor-patient confidentiality and informs Nick that he hasn’t checked in with Sharon for a while, despite her claims. This may prompt the doctor to share that Sharon may be a danger to herself or others, and send Nick racing to find her.

In either scenario, the outcome remains the same. Sharon needs help and fast before she does something that leaves one family in Genoa City grieving. Will this current storyline with Sharon land her back in Fairview? If so, will she cross paths with a villain that kicks off a whole new arc on The Young and the Restless?