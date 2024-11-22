The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis angrily confronts Sharon but learns something surprising?

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on November 21, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) miraculously woke up from her brief coma, allowing Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Summer (Allison Lanier) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) to all breathe a sigh of relief.

Then in the November 22 episode, after Elena (Brytni Sarpy) checks on Phyllis and passes along positive updates, Phyllis is brought up to speed on Sharon (Sharon Case) confessing to Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder and subsequent frame job of Daniel. Phyllis is relieved that police no longer suspect Daniel of the crime, but she becomes furious about what her son has had to go through for months because of her rival. She even lashes out at Chance for not taking her suspicions about Sharon seriously.

Phyllis’ anger is only amplified once she recalls receiving text messages from Sharon the night of the car crash. The Summers matriarch firmly believes that Sharon intentionally lured her into a trap that evening in an attempt to kill her. And talk about icing on the cake: Phyllis learns that her best friend Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has signed on to be Sharon’s defense attorney, a fact she becomes floored by.

Michelle Stafford in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When you consider all the things Sharon has done to Phyllis’ family lately, including berating a teenage Lucy in public, Phyllis has plenty of reasons to want justice served and perhaps even seek revenge. (We think Daniel and Phyllis may come to own Cassidy First after all of this, but we digress.)

With all that being said, knowing Phyllis, we can’t help but think after she checks out of the hospital, one of her first stops is going to be Sharon’s doorstep, since Sharon is out on bail. Phyllis probably wants to rip into Sharon for all the pain she’s caused. Now Sharon may attempt to avoid having the conversation, but Phyllis likely won’t take no for an answer.

We can imagine Phyllis verbally eviscerating Sharon, and Sharon breaking down in tears, apologizing for all her actions. Now the Crimson Lights owner may again repeat the story of the blackouts, but Phyllis hasn’t been so receptive to the idea of excusing Sharon’s criminal behavior away because of the bipolar disorder, so we think that argument of blackouts may fall flat.

Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Phyllis may continue unloading on Sharon, and then bring up Sharon texting her and wanting to meet the night of the crash, only to try and kill her. Of course, Sharon wasn’t the one texting her and didn’t even have her phone. The culprit behind the texts was Jordan (Colleen Zenk), who no one knows has escaped from prison yet. So as Phyllis talks about the messages and Sharon shows genuine confusion, Phyllis may start to question Sharon’s guilt a bit. Especially, if Sharon mentions she had no idea why Phyllis would head to the Newman property that night.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now before Phyllis can dig into Sharon’s story any further, someone like Nick (Joshua Morrow) will probably come along to interrupt. He’s been very protective of Sharon and is still doubtful that Sharon is capable of all the things she did, so he may sway Phyllis to back off and go home.

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We should note here that given Nick’s loyalty to Sharon, he could be the very one to discover that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Jordan are behind Heather’s death and Phyllis’ attempted murder. (Although, even when that’s discovered, Sharon should still face some consequences for framing Daniel for homicide.)

However, if Nick doesn’t prove to be the one to crack the case, how intriguing is the idea of Phyllis doing it? Could Phyllis wind up discovering Ian and Jordan’s plot, and saving her rival? Plus, to see Phyllis take on Jordan may be the kind of explosive drama The Young and the Restless fans love to see. We’ll have to just stay tuned to see how all of this unfolds.