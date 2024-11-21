The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer dumps Chance and gets help from an unexpected source to win Kyle back?

We knew it would only be a matter of time before The Young and the Restless’ Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) found themselves at a crossroads in their relationship. After all, he was the lead investigator on Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder case and followed the planted evidence that suggested Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was the killer. Chance even arrested Daniel, despite Summer’s protests.

Then came Sharon’s (Sharon Case) confession. As Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) lie in a hospital bed in a coma, Summer and Daniel learned that Sharon confessed to killing Heather and subsequently framed Daniel for the crime. Furthermore, the sibling duo caught wind that Sharon drove their mother off the road which resulted in her coma.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 21, and Summer meets up with Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Crimson Lights. He offers her a shoulder to lean on as she talks about her concerns regarding Phyllis. While she’s thankful Daniel is off the hook for a crime he didn’t commit, she is worried sick about whether her mom will recover. Kyle assures his ex that this car accident won’t keep Phyllis down for long, and Summer appreciates the kind words, even sweetly grabbing his hand in gratitude. Coincidentally, Chance walks in just in time to see the embrace.

Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After Kyle leaves, Chance and Summer are left to talk, and the tension is thick. Chance asks how her mom is doing, and she becomes furious with him as he did not listen to Phyllis’ cries that Sharon killed Heather, and notes that his refusal to arrest Sharon resulted in her mom fighting for her life.

Chance tries to reason that Summer is just looking for someone to blame for all that’s happened, and he accepts that. However, he’s adamant that when it came to the investigation, he was just following the evidence and there was none to indicate Sharon’s guilt. Summer quickly replies that he knew Daniel wasn’t capable of murder and Chance arrested him anyway.

Again, the detective stands by his investigative work and claims he was just doing his job. He goes even further to say, that if he had it all over to do again, he wouldn’t have done anything differently. That sentiment is enough to infuriate Summer, and as she storms out of Crimson Lights, she tells Chance, “I don’t think we should see each other for a little while.”

Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With Summer and Chance now on the outs, we think she’ll be refocusing her attention on Kyle. Between her grabbing Kyle’s hand in the episode and the two sharing a sweet moment during Halloween with Harrison (Redding Munsell), it’s obvious that Summer is starting to have some romantic feelings about her ex again, even if she hasn’t acknowledged that out loud yet.

However, even if Summer wanted to reconnect with Kyle, he’s currently dating Claire (Hayley Erin), her cousin. “Kylair” has become quite the hot ticket item in Genoa City, and the pair continues to heat up. We can’t picture Kyle will just abandon his relationship with Claire just because Summer snaps her fingers.

Now in the past, Summer has not let Kyle being in a relationship with another woman deter her from pursuing him. She’s resulted to some downright manipulative tactics to win him back. However, given Kyle’s connection to Claire and Claire’s own manipulative past, Summer may find her cousin is a formidable opponent. Thankfully for Summer, if she wants to win Kyle back, we believe she’ll get some unexpected help.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Since it’s been revealed that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are back in Genoa City to unleash chaos, that spells bad news for a lot of the town residents. The villainous pair has already murdered Heather, framed Sharon for the crime and nearly killed Phyllis. We know they aren’t finished with their vindicative plans, and we recently suspected that Jordan would soon set out to destroy Claire’s new life, including tanking her relationship with Kyle. If Jordan works to sabotage the young love and it works, that may present the perfect opportunity for Summer to make her big play Kyle.

We’ll just have to keep watching the soap as it appears The Young and the Restless is content on finishing 2024 with a bang.