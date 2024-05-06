The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis investigates Jordan's death and discovers the truth?

While nearly all of Genoa City is celebrating Jordan's (Colleen Zenk) death, The Young and the Restless fans know the celebration is incredibly premature. Victor (Eric Braeden) told his loved ones that Jordan's reign of terror ended when she plunged to her death into a river, but he's actually holding her as a prisoner in his soundproof cellar. We can't blame The Mustache for enacting his form of vigilante justice considering Jordan has been in custody and then escaped more times than we care to count.

With that being said, the question is what's next for the deranged villain? Victor can't possibly keep Jordan imprisoned in the cellar for the rest of her life. Plus, given it's the soap world, it's not likely he'd be able to keep her locked away and no one finds out about it. Enter Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

As previously mentioned, Victor has done a pretty good job convincing everyone that Jordan jumped to her death. Although people like Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) have questioned the possibility that Jordan could have survived the fall — Michael going as far as to cast suspicion on Victor's story of events — no one has done any real digging to discover the truth.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 6, Phyllis and Nick catch up at the Athletic Club and talk about Summer (Allison Lanier). While expressing her concern for Summer and desire for her to get passed this whole kidnapping ordeal, Phyllis mentions a few times her disdain for Jordan. She even says, "The only thing I regret is that I wasn't able to take that Jordan psycho to hell myself."

Phyllis' hatred for Jordan has us thinking the tech genius might soon rely on her skills to investigate Jordan's death and go look for her body. It's possible Phyllis may feel that recovering the body could help bring Summer and Harrison (Redding Munsell) some closure.

We can imagine Phyllis trying to find some kind of camera footage showing Jordan jumping and asking a member of Victor's security team about what happened, only for Phyllis to realize there is no video and the security member's story has inconsistencies. Additionally, since Phyllis and Michael are best friends, she might try to get his take on the matter and realize he too has his doubts about what actually happened.

Michelle Stafford in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Phyllis' likely next step would be to rope Nick into her investigation. While he initially could be hesitant to dig into his father, he'd probably help Phyllis to quiet his own suspicions and prevent Phyllis from taking things too far.

Should our prediction ring true, we think Phyllis, with Nick's help, will ultimately find Jordan, which could lead to some massive fireworks in Genoa City. Victor's loved ones would be livid that he lied. As for Phyllis and Jordan, could we see Phyllis try to take out the villain for good?

While we can't say for certain what's next in Jordan’s story, we're almost confident that whatever it is will be explosive.