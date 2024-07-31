The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon and Nick confess their feelings for each other… kind of

It’s been months since The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) ended things with Chance (Conner Floyd) and subsequently came to the conclusion that she still loves Nick (Joshua Morrow). However, many fans find themselves standing in disappointment as #Shick hasn’t officially reunited.

Neither Sharon nor Nick have come out to confess their undying love for each other to one another, and they keep dancing around the topic without really discussing it. Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 31, that all changes. (Or does it?)

In the episode, Sharon goes to Chancellor Park to do some thinking. As viewers know, she’s been struggling mentally with her new bipolar medication and trying to find her footing. Sadly, she's not quite sure what to do. (She could always check back in with her doctor, but we digress.)

A few moments go by with Sharon sitting on a park bench when Nick appears. It doesn’t take long for the two of them to rehash the past, with Nick alleging a light went out in Sharon when they lost Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and they later broke up. Sharon hints at there being truth in Nick’s assessment.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nick goes on to push Sharon to find love again to heal, but she’s initially baffled by his request thinking he means to find love with someone else. She alludes to that being a task she can’t do, stating that while she’s been married to other people, her love for Nick has always been superior. Nick smirks that he’s not asking her to find love with someone else. He says the only way for Sharon to heal, for them both to heal, is if they’re together. He then plants a big kiss on her. That’s right, Sharon and Nick kiss. So is the duo finally on track for reconciling?

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, no. Immediately after the kiss, Sharon comes to realize that she hallucinated the whole thing. Hallucinations have been a theme for Sharon as of late. First, she started hallucinating Cassie, and now it’s Nick. With Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) said to be returning to The Young and the Restless canvas, could she hallucinate Cameron next? Or could Cameron actually be alive and tampering with Sharon’s medicine, causing the hallucinations?

All in all, those waiting for the big moment of reconciliation between Sharon and Nick are going to have to keep on waiting.

