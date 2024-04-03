The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker abandons Audra on their wedding day to save Ashley?

Springtime on The Young and the Restless is certainly bringing plenty of drama. With Jordan (Colleen Zenk) once again on the loose, Lily (Christel Khalil) back in town shaking things up even further at an already contentious Chancellor-Winters and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in the midst of a serious mental health crisis, we’d say the residents of Genoa City have plenty keeping them busy.

Zeroing in on Ashley, as she continues to wrestle with the three personalities currently occupying space in her mind, her loved ones are becoming increasingly concerned. Traci (Beth Maitland), in particular, is deeply worried that her sister isn’t well.

In the episode airing on April 3, Traci expresses her feelings to Jack (Peter Bergman) who is also concerned for Ashley, but Jack is adamant that Ashley is an adult who doesn’t want their help.

Now we’ll admit, his reaction to Traci’s sentiments was a bit perplexing considering even Tucker (Trevor St. John) warned Jack that something was seriously erratic about Ashley’s behavior lately. While Jack initially didn’t want to hear anything Tucker had to say, we got the impression that Tucker’s words penetrated Jack’s hard exterior on some level. However, by the end of his conversation with Traci, Jack didn’t seem moved to interfere with Ashley.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Traci would prove right to worry, as in the same episode, Ashley arrives back at the Abbott mansion completely disheveled and unaware of what happened to her the night before. She just remembers being at the Genoa City Athletic Club one moment, then waking up in a motel room the next.

Ashley has no recollection of how she got to the motel or a memory of her once again talking to Tucker. When Traci prompts her to get a physical examination, Ashley eventually agrees to go see a doctor but stops short of seeking mental health assistance, what she really needs.

With all that being said, it’s clear Ashley’s spiral is far from over. In fact, we think it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Whether that means she attempts to harm Audra (Zuleyka Silver), whom Ashley views as an obstacle in her reuniting with Tucker, or Ashley runs away from Genoa City to escape those trying to make her get professional help, we believe The Young and the Restless viewers have yet to see the climax of Ashley’s crisis.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now if Ashley doesn’t run away or finds herself in another precarious situation, we predict Tucker will be the one to save her. Although he’s professed time and time again to be over Ashley, we don’t believe him. If she were really in trouble, he’d likely do what he could to help her. Does that include leaving his own wedding? Perhaps.

Also in the episode airing on April 3, Tucker asks Audra to marry him. While she doesn’t give him an immediate response, we can imagine her saying yes and the two not wasting time planning a wedding.

Then when the wedding day arrives, word gets to Tucker that Ashley is missing or in distress. While he’d hate to abandon his bride-to-be on their special day, he may do that to help Ashley. He may even justify his actions by saying that he’s doing so for the sake of the grandchild he and Ashley share, but we know it will be because he still loves her.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If something like this were to happen, Audra would probably not take the news lightly. It’s easy to see her taking a scorch-earth type of approach in dealing with Tucker which could see her stealing Glissade away from him.

Furthermore, we have to think being left at an altar would be the final straw for Audra when it comes to Tucker and may open the door for her and Nate (Sean Dominic) to finally explore their obvious chemistry. Would Nate even be up for running Glissade alongside Audra?

While we wait to see what actually happens, we are almost certain that fans of the Audra and Tucker pairing should prepare themselves for the couple’s pending breakup.