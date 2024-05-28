The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker, Ashley and Audra collide in Paris?

As has been the case for months on The Young and the Restless as it pertains to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker (Trevor St. John), all roads lead to Paris.

The exes spent their honeymoon in The City of Light and it’s the place where their second marriage fell apart. It’s also where Ashley seemingly suffered through something traumatic which has caused her to develop dissociative identity disorder, spawning her Ms. Abbott, Ash and Belle personalities.

Trying to get to the bottom of Ashley’s mental health struggles, during the week of May 20, Alan (Christopher Cousins) suggested Ashley return with him to Paris to trace her steps and get to the bottom of what triggered her disorder. Then, according to Jack (Peter Bergman) in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 28, Ashley, Alan and even Traci (Beth Maitland) are headed to Paris. Jack shares the news with Tucker of all people.

Tucker then drops a bombshell on Jack. The town pariah shares with the Jabot CEO that he’s also headed to Paris for business. The news takes Jack by surprise, as he doesn’t want Tucker anywhere near his sister as she tries to get better. Tucker promises he plans to stay away from her. Considering this is a soap, we think it’s very likely the exes will bump into each other, even if it’s by accident.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Looping in Audra into all of this, she’s already landed in Paris and is on a mission to meet with Glissade contacts in an attempt to take the company away from Tucker. Unfortunately for Audra (Zuleyka Silver), he gets word of the secret meetings Audra has been planning behind his back.

In the same episode from May 28, Audra has the audacity to call Tucker and put him on blasts for keeping tabs on her. She accuses him of stalking her and knowing she’s in Paris, but he replies that he just caught wind of her meetings and put a stop to them. He makes it abundantly clear that Glissade is his company, and given how she ended things with him, she is no longer a part of his business. Audra is enraged, and yet, still committed to taking Glissade.

With all that being said, and Ashley, Tucker and Audra set to be in Paris around the same time, it seems almost inevitable for the trio to cross paths, which may prove to be very explosive.

Zuleyka Silver and Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine a scenario in which Ashley’s deadly personality Ms. Ash bubbles to the surface and she learns Tucker and Audra are in Paris. Ms. Ash may think Tucker and Audra being in the same city at the same time is kismet and launch her plan to murder Tucker and set up Audra for the crime. Given Tucker and Audra are on the outs at the moment, the authorities may believe she has plenty of motive.

Now it’s not likely that Tucker will be murdered, but we think Ms. Ash could still attempt to kill Tucker, leaving him severely injured instead. If that proves to be the case, Audra could still wind up in some hot water.

Again, this is just a theory of ours, but we can’t help but think the trios being abroad spells trouble.