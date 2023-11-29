The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria hires Michael to represent Claire?

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 29, Claire (Hayley Erin) does exactly what we thought she would do. She steps up to save the Newmans.

After Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) stabbed Nick (Joshua Morrow) and cornered Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) upstairs in the previous episode, Claire is left with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pleading on behalf of the Newmans and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). Victoria begs Claire to help them, and the Newman Media assistant initially responds by looking panicked and confused about what to do next.

Claire keeps reiterating that things were not supposed to go this far and that all she wanted was to emotionally torture Victoria and Cole for abandoning her, which would eventually lead to an apology. Victoria does wind up apologizing, but only for the lies Claire was raised to believe.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

What ultimately sways Claire into handing over the anecdote to the poison the Newmans ingested is Victoria’s promise to help her out of this mess should they all survive.

Eventually, the authorities arrive to take the Newmans and Cole to the hospital and Claire to jail. Unfortunately, Aunt Jordan manages to hide from the authorities in the house and remains on the loose (although for her sake, she better hope the police find her before Victor because he’s likely foaming at the mouth to get revenge).

Aunt Jordan’s escape plans aside, viewers are left with two major questions going forward in the Claire/Aunt Jordan saga. First, is Claire really Eve, Cole and Victoria’s presumed-dead daughter? Second, will Victoria keep her word and help Claire?

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Although Victoria and Cole are thus far still reluctant to believe Claire is their daughter Eve, all grown up, we’re almost certain that they’ll be getting a DNA test to prove Claire’s identity one way or the other. After all, Aunt Jordan was pretty convincing with her story that she stole the real baby Eve from the hospital years ago and raised her as Claire. The deranged criminal’s words are likely to haunt Victoria and Cole until they find out the truth for sure.

Should the DNA test be conducted and prove Claire is a Newman/Howard heir, Victoria is likely going to want to do everything possible to save Claire from prison, and that’s where Michael (Christian LeBlanc) comes in.

Pictures from social media have been making the rounds showing actress Erin and actor LeBlanc on set together in what looks to be a jail. We believe that may be a clue that Michael will soon find himself defending her and her laundry list of charges in court. (Yes, Zenk is also featured in the photo.)

Considering Michael is one of the best legal minds in Genoa City that money can buy, it stands to reason that Victoria will put up the funds for Claire’s defense.

Now let’s say that a DNA test proves that Claire isn’t Eve. We can still picture a scenario in which Victoria keeps her word and still helps Claire out of her legal predicament by retaining Michael’s counsel. Again, Victoria feels bad that a bright young woman like Claire was duped into believing the lies of her criminally insane aunt. However, in this scenario, Victoria is likely to receive a lot of pushback from her family, especially Victor.

Either way, with this juicy storyline being far from over, we’ll be staying tuned.