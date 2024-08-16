The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of August 19-23

Things are heating up in Genoa City this week, and that means there's a lot coming up on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 19-23.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 19:

Monday, August 19

"Victor receives damaging information about an adversary, Adam and Chelsea cover their tracks, and Summer gives Audra an ultimatum."

Tuesday, August 20

"Victor back Billy into a corner, Audra and Kyle calls a truce, and Nikki offers words of wisdom to Lily."

Wednesday, August 21

"Jack plots to destroy Victor’s alliance with Kyle, and Nikki receives inside information from Lily."

Thursday, August 22

"Diane tries to repair her relationship with Kyle, Sally pushes Adam to come clean, and Billy makes a tough decision."

Friday, August 23

"Chelsea makes a shocking confession, Adam stands his ground, and Cameron plays games with Sharon."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 12: "Victor tasks Adam with targeting Billy, Summer demands that Kyle cut ties with Audra, and Chelsea goes on a guilt trip."

Tuesday, August 13: "Jack takes issue with Billy using the family name, Phyllis gives Lily unsolicited advice, and Nikki makes a shocking decision."

Wednesday, August 14: "Victoria receives surprising news from Claire, Traci arrives home with Alan, and Jack’s trust issues with Billy resurface."

Thursday, August 15: "Victor questions Nikki’s judgement, Adam and Chelsea share their concerns about Connor, and Sharon is backed into a corner."

Friday, August 16: "Victor challenges Kyle and Audra, Billy confronts Chelsea, and Adam keeps up appearances with Sally."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.