The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 4-8

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 4-8.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4

"Danny and Christine make a decision about their future, Chelsea and Adam receive information to help Connor, and Billy opens up about his past struggles."

Tuesday, March 5

"Nikki keeps a secret from Victor, Amanda addresses unfinished business, and Jordan assumes a new identity."

Wednesday, March 6

"Victor and Nikki receive disturbing news, Danny sets the record straight with Phyllis, and sparks fly between Summer and Chance."

Thursday, March 7

"Jack worries about Ashley’s state of mind, Devon makes a promise to Abby, and Jordan targets Victoria."

Friday, March 8

"Victor gives Jordan an ultimatum, Tucker sees a new side to Ashley, and Nikki makes a distress call to Jack."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 26: "Jack and Traci discuss how to help Ashley, Tucker makes a promise to Audra, and Esther tries to keep the peace between Billy and Devon."

Tuesday, February 27: "Audra settles unfinished business with Ashley, Phyllis reconnects with Amanda, and Jack gives Tucker an ultimatum."

Wednesday, February 28: "Victor enlists Claire to set a trap for Jordan, Ashley has a troubling experience, and Victoria faces a tough decision."

Thursday, February 29: "Victor and Victoria reach an understanding about Claire, Devon stands his ground, and Chelsea loses patience with Adam."

Friday, March 1: "Victor makes a promise to Victoria, Nikki learns shocking news, and Phyllis has a proposition for Danny."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.