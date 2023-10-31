This Morning fans freaked out by woman's haunted doll collection

This Morning managed to freak viewers out this Halloween when they spoke to a woman who has amassed a pretty impressive collection of dolls that are "a bit spooky".

Debbie Davies joined the popular ITV magazine show to speak about her collection, managing to scare host Rylan in the process, who was dressed up in a gothic look to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

The segment was like something out of the popular Conjuring movies, which has wildly popularised the cursed doll, Annabelle, based on the life and collection of real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, and Debbie was there to share her experience collecting dolls that were "haunted" or "possessed".

When Rylan introduced her, he said: "Good morning Debbie, it's lovely to meet you, not your friends as much!"

To which Debbie assured him: "Oh, they love you though!"

He went on to ask the guest to explain what was going on, and she said: "So, I collect dolls that are a bit spooky. You know, possessed, haunted. My dolls come from all over the world, if someone has a problem in the home they think that the doll is causing it because it all started after they bought the doll.

"Or because somebody died in the family or they inherited the doll, and then suddenly doors are opening and closing, moving on their own, footsteps, shadows..."

Rylan was still creeped out by her collection, asking why she would collect things that could be considered so eerie.

She answered: "I can deal with them." before introducing some of the dolls that she brought along with her to the studio.

'I collect dolls that are a bit spooky... well you know, possessed'. Debbie Davies has a collection of haunted ‘dolls with souls' and she's brought them in to explain more... #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/G9ojBO5z4sOctober 31, 2023 See more

Debbie began by introducing Clarabelle, explaining that she had found her in a loft and that she had lived in her former house for 15 years, but she claims the doll had been causing all sorts of problems for its previous owner.

She added: "Suddenly, the cat's sitting on the landing meowing at the loft hatch shortly followed by the dog, she said to me 'Debbie I think there's a problem, up in the loft'. Her son was getting scratched, her daughter was..."

Debbie concluded that she had then found the doll up in the loft and had taken it to live with her instead.

Debbie's doll Clarabelle has left a lasting impression on viewers... (Image credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, fans had some strong thoughts when it came to the dolls, with many being creeped out by the collection and saying they definitely wouldn't be collecting them any time soon.

We can't say we blame them!

Crikey some odd looking dolls there #ThisMorningOctober 31, 2023 See more

What would POSSESS someone to collect haunted dolls 😭 #thismorningOctober 31, 2023 See more

Who would buy a haunted doll🤨 #thismorningOctober 31, 2023 See more

@thismorning Someone check that dolls eyes..have they moved yet?! #ThisMorningOctober 31, 2023 See more

This Morning airs weekdays from 10 am on ITV1 and ITVX.