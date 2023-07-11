This Prime Day streaming deal lets you test loads of streaming services for free

While Amazon's Prime Day is mainly full of deals that knock a tiny amount of money off gadgets you don't really need anyway, there's a major Prime Video deal that is definitely worth paying attention to.

Over the course of Prime Day (that's Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12), UK-based Prime subscribers can sign up to a 30-day trial on any of the many Prime Video Channels — these are basically optional add-on subscriptions that get you more movies or TV for an extra price.

If you're in the US, there's a similar trial but it's not free, so scroll down to see what you're offered in your region.

Many Prime Video channels already offer trials, but they're generally one week long, so this streaming deal gives you plenty more time to enjoy the library of whichever channels you pick.

As with all Prime Day deals, you need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of these trials, and that generally costs $14.99 in the US or £8.99 in the UK although there are free trials for Prime too.

UK Prime Video channel deals

In the UK, the Prime Day deal for Prime Video is a 30-day free trial on select Prime Video channels. You can see the full list below:

Britbox (British classics and modern shows)

MGM Plus (MGM-produced movies)

ITV Catch-up (ITV box sets)

Shudder (horror movies and TV)

Acorn TV (British shows)

StudioCanal Presents (StudioCanal-produced movies and shows)

BFI Player (curated movies and TV shows from around the world)

Mubi (curated movies and TV shows from around the world)

Sundance Now (curated US movies)

Pash (kids' animated and live-action shows)

Hopster (kids' animated shows)

Marquee TV (theatrical and ballet performances)

We've tested it, and you're absolutely able to sign up for multiple trials at once. Time to make your streaming library absolutely huge!

When the 30 days are up, you're still signed up for the service though, and you'll have to manually un-renew if you want. So set a reminder if you decide you don't want to stick with it, especially if you pick up multiple channels.

US Prime Video channel deals

Unfortunately there are no free trials for Prime Video channels in the US, but there are other discounts on these library-enhancing additions.

Three services are letting you sign up for half the monthly price for your first two months, and the others let you reduce the monthly cost to less than a dollar for your first two months.

In both cases, after two months you'll revert to paying the usual monthly fee, so remember to cancel if you don't want to stick around with the service.