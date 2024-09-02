TikTok Star Murders makes its broadcast premiere tonight on Oxygen

TikTok users knew social-media star Ali Abulaban better by his alter ego JinnKid but a new true crime docuseries delves into the man behind the posting personality and the shocking crime he committed against his wife, Anna.

Making its broadcast premiere tonight, September 2 at 8pm Eastern Time on Oxygen, the 90-minute documentary TikTok Star Murders explores the tumultuous relationship between the TikTok creator and his wife, which concealed a worrisome history of intimate partner violence beneath the façade of an idyllic marriage.

“Ali and Ana Abulaban have it all—great jobs, a beautiful young daughter, and the promise of stardom. A TikTok creator who gained popularity under the username JinnKid in late 2019, Ali is known for his viral Skyrim and Scarface comedic impressions, often featuring his beautiful wife, Ana,” a description of the documentary reads. “To his fans, Ali is talented, funny, charismatic and has a picture-perfect relationship with the modelesque Ana. They seemingly have it all, but not everything online is as it seems.”

“Narcissism, addiction, and crippling jealousy all play a role in Ali’s desire for control and fame, while Ana seeks independence and a happy life for her and her daughter,” according to the official release. “The relationship disintegrates, and in October of 2021, the abuse takes a deadly turn that leaves two people dead, and another facing a lifetime behind bars.”

Along with “private, never-before-aired cellphone footage and audio," the story is told through interviews with the couple's family and friends, as well as commentary from a forensic psychologist who weighed in on the couple’s unhealthy dynamic and Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelsey Christensen, who interviewed Abulaban from jail.



To tune into tonight's TikTok Star Murders special, you're going to need access to the Oxygen channel. Helpfully, Oxygen is available with most cable TV subscriptions. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Oxygen website and app. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime doc, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

