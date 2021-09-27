Toby Jones joins the cast of BBC1's 'Worzel Gummidge'

Worzel Gummidge is welcoming Harry Potter star Toby Jones to the cast for the newest adaptation. He has previously worked with Mackenzie Crook on the comedy series Detectorists, and now the duo are reuniting for the newest instalment in the Worzel series.

Speaking about the new episodes, Mackenzie Crook says: "I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast. We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen”.

In one of the upcoming films, Toby Jones will play all six roles of The Village Committee in the Guy Forks episode: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman, alongside Paul Kaye (After Life) who plays Guy Forks.

Meanwhile, reigning Strictly champion Bill Bailey co-stars as Mr Peregrine in Calliope Jane, together with Nneka Okoye as Calliope Jane, while returning cast includes Inside No 9 creator Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John.

This great cast will be joining creator and lead actor Mackenzie Crook who has played Worzel in his BBC adaptation since 2019, which has been widely praised by audiences. The stories are based on the novels by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Kristian Smith, the executive producer, added: “It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field. Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure. Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films. Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages".

A confirmed release date hasn't been announced yet, but traditionally it has been released as part of the Christmas TV schedule. We'll keep you updated once the BBC has announced when it'll air.