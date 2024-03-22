Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies Bedtime Stories with other huge names for Easter special

Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies Bedtime Stories this Easter weekend!

The BBC has revealed that Tom Hardy is one of the celebs lined up to help get kids all over the country ready for bedtime over the Easter holidays. He'll be rounding out the weekend on Monday, April 1.

This time, he'll be reading I Am a Tiger, written by Karl Newson and illustrated by Ross Collins. It's a perfect fit for April Fools' Day, as it tells the story of a mouse who tries his best to convince his friends that he's a tiger.

In addition to Tom Hardy, the line-up also includes kids' TV star Justin Fletcher, movie icon Jack Black, and TV fave, Joanne Froggatt. Black kicks the proceedings off on Good Friday (March 29).

Following on from voicing The Super Mario Bros. Movie's big bad Bowser last year, Jack Black's voice will be heard in cinemas up and down the country in Kung Fu Panda 4 which releases on April 28. Fittingly, when he appears on CBeebies, he'll deliver a brilliant reading of Pom Pom Is Super by Sophy Henn.

It tells the story of Pom Pom the panda who is having his friends round to play. They all turn up in superhero outfits, and this prompts Pom Pom to think he'd like to be super, too... even if he doesn't know what his superpower is. With the help of his friends, he soon finds out.

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt will then read Like a Girl on Saturday, March 30. Written by Lori Degman and illustrated by Mara Penny, Like a Girl tells stories of 24 women from history who broke barriers around the world, including Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

Froggatt says: "Storytelling has always been my passion and I couldn’t be more excited to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The story is so beautiful and empowering and would be a lovely way to spend a little of the Easter weekend. I hope you enjoy it.”

Finally, Justin Fletcher has a perfect read lined up for Easter Sunday. The CBeebies legend is reading Bunnies In A Boat, written by Philip Ardagh and illustrated by Ben Mantle.

In addition, the BBC has confirmed that 'hundreds' of archived episodes of CBeebies Bedtime Stories are now available as part of the newly launched Bedtime Stories library on BBC iPlayer. This includes stories read by Sir Elton John, Kate Winslet, Chris Hemsworth, and Dave Grohl.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs weekdays at 6.50 pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.