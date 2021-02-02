Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley co-star in upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Chaos Walking'

New character posters have been released for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking starring Marvel and Star Wars leads Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. The six new posters include the rest of the star-studded cast featuring Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, and Nick Jonas. Each character has an ominous quote next to them as well. Chaos Walking is based on the first book (The Knife of Letting Never Letting Go) of the trilogy written by Patrick Ness. It’s currently slated for a U.S. release date of March 5th, 2021.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Chaos Walking follows Tom Holland’s character, Todd Hewitt, and takes place in the not so distant future. Todd discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on the planet, where all the women have disappeared, and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. Todd vows to protect Viola in this dangerous landscape, but to do so successfully; he’ll have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secret.

The director of Chaos Walking is no stranger to the thrill and sci-fi genres. Doug Liman also directed The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow. It’s been a long time coming for the film adaptation of Patrick Ness’s trilogy. A decade ago, it was announced the film had undergone several rewrites from the first script draft written by Charlie Kaufman, with Jamie Linden, John Lee Hancock, Gary Spinelli, Lindsey Beer, Christopher Ford, and Ness revising the screenplay further. Later in 2016, Liman was announced as the film’s director, and principal photography finished around 2017. The original release date was set for March 1, 2019, but was removed from the schedule to accommodate the films’ reshoots in April 2019 following low test screenings from audiences. A month from now, we’ll see if those reshoots helped at all.