Top Gun: Maverick streaming debut flies to Paramount Plus for Christmas

Paramount Plus has the perfect Christmas gift for its subscribers, as the Top Gun: Maverick streaming debut has finally been confirmed. The year's biggest movie hits the streaming service on December 22.

The date had previously been announced for the UK and Latin America, but the movie officially arrives on December 22 for Paramount Plus US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy subscribers. Other Paramount Plus markets will get the Top Gun: Maverick in 2023.

Tom Cruise stars in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1980s classic Top Gun. The story picks up more than 30 years after the events of the first movie. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) is still among the Navy's top pilots, but his push-it-to-the-limits attitude has kept him from advancing in ranks. He eventually finds himself back at Top Gun to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission, with one of the students being the son of Maverick's former co-pilot Goose. This forces Maverick to face his past and an uncertain future.

In addition to Cruise, the Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly as Penny and Val Kilmer reprising his role as "Iceman." Joseph Kosinski directed.

Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be one of the biggest movies of the year. What to Watch's Top Gun: Maverick review gave it five stars, calling it "a stratospheric sequel." Other critics agreed as the movie earned a "Certified Fresh" score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). But it's the moviegoers that truly made Top Gun: Maverick a hit, as the movie is no. 1 at the 2022 worldwide box office, earning $1.48 billion.

The arrival of Top Gun: Maverick immediately makes it the crown jewel of Paramount Plus' library, though they already have a solid roster of titles. Other movies include classics like Indiana Jones and The Godfather franchises, as well as new movies like the popular 2022 horror entry Smile. On the TV side, popular shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, Showtime and more are streaming on the service, as are Paramount Plus original series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Good Fight and Yellowstone prequel series like Tulsa King and the upcoming 1923.

Top Gun: Maverick is going to be available to subscribers of the ad-supported and ad-free Paramount Plus tier options.

If you can't wait to watch Top Gun: Maverick for the first time or the fourth time, the movie is currently available to rent or purchase through digital on-demand.

Check out the trailer announcing Top Gun: Maverick's arrival on Paramount Plus: