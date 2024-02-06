True Detective season 4 episode 5 dropping two days early on Max — here's why

You don't have to fret about whether to choose between watching True Detective season 4 episode 5 or Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, as that decision just got a whole lot easier, as long as you are a Max subscriber.

Max is going to debut True Detective season 4 episode 5, the penultimate episode of the season, on its platform on Friday, February 9, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, two days before the show would typically air. Of course, you must be a Max subscriber to watch it early.

If you're not a Max subscriber, you can still watch the latest episode on Sunday, February 11, at its usual time of 9 pm ET/PT on HBO. This should also have no impact on the show's international schedule, including in the UK, where the show airs Mondays on Sky Atlantic.

The Super Bowl is easily the most-viewed TV event in any given year. With the game airing on CBS from 6:30-10 pm ET, the decision to release the latest episode of True Detective season 4 episode 5 early helps fans who didn't want to miss the latest developments in the mystery drama because of the big game, as they can watch it any time they want before Sunday.

It's a good thing too, because the mystery is heating up. After a heart-wrenching episode in part four, fans are eager to find out what Otis Heiss knows about the ice cave where Annie K was likely killed and how it all connects back to the scientists from the Tsalal lab. Can detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangline Navarro (Kali Reis) find a logical conclusion to this mystery, or is this truly something supernatural?

Watch the preview for True Detective season 4 episode 5 right here:

If you want to sign up for Max to watch the latest episode of True Detective season 4 when it premieres on Friday, check out our Max guide to see the subscription options that are available. Or, you can also add Max as an add-on channel to certain platforms, including Prime Video.

The early release is going to be just a one week thing, as the True Detective season 4 finale is set to premiere on Sunday, February 18, at 9 pm ET/PT and be made available on Max at the same time.