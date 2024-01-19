True Detective star Jodie Foster reveals she turned down a huge Star Wars role

True Detective season 4 lead Jodie Foster has revealed that she almost landed the role of Princess Leia in the iconic Star Wars movie franchise, but had to turn it down due to a scheduling conflict.

Jodie is known for many iconic roles such as Iris in Taxi Driver, Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, and Sarah Tobias in The Accused, but she could have added another major role to her resume.

Word got out that Jodie Foster was offered the role of Princess Leia, who was played by the late Carrie Fisher, and naturally, fans were keen to know how that went down.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the talk show host asked: "You’ve been in so many iconic roles, and we love what you do. But I saw this on the Internet - you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?"

Confirming the rumor, Jodie said: "I was, yeah. They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract.”

She added: "They did an amazing job. I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair. I might have gone with a pineapple."

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia alongside Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, Jodie Foster is starring in the highly anticipated True Detective season 4 which is called Night Country. It is on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

This chapter of the anthology series includes a great line-up alongside Jodie including Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One), John Hawkes (Winter's Bone), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (The Nevers), and Anna Lambe (Three Pines).

The new series follows a puzzling case where eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace, and detectives are quickly on the case.

What to Watch spoke to the actress about the gripping new season, where she teased it has "weird" connections to The Silence of the Lambs and spoke about the physical demands of filming in cold climates.