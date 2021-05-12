Tubi showing the Divergent trilogy for free through May 30

Tubi — the free and ad-supported streaming service from Fox with thousands of movies and series at the ready — is showing all three Divergent films through May 30. That's the original Divergent from 2014, Insurgent (2015), and the straight-to-video (which really doesn't mean what it used to) Allegiant from 2016.

Based on the novels by Veronica Roth, the series tells the story of reluctant hero Triss (Shailene Woodley), whose mere existence threatens the class structure of a post-apocalyptic Chicago.

The three movies shared a surprisingly strong cast, including Kate Winslet, Jai Courtney, Ashley Judd, Miles Teller, Zoë Kravitz, Tony Goldwyn, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q and Mekhi Phifer, Daniel Dae Kim, Octavia Spencer, Jeff Daniels, Naomi Watts, Tho Games, and Bill Skarsgård.

And while the latter two films aren't considered to be as strong as the first, they trilogy still grossed more than $765 million worldwide.

Tubi has more than 30,000 movies and shows — all available for free — from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio.

Tubi is available on pretty much every major streaming platform you can think of. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which takes care of the two largest platforms in the United States. (In the rest of the world, Amazon Fire TV is first and Roku is No. 2.) You also can watch Tubi on Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, on Apple and Android mobile devices, and in a web browser.