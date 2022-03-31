TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, April 1

On TV tonight, Gary Olman heads the cast of espionage drama Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus, Cruising with Susan Calman on Channel 5 sees the comedian head to the Canary Islands, award-winning drama Hacks finally hits the UK on Prime Video, and Mrs C goes AWOL in Grantchester on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Slow Horses, season 1, Apple TV Plus

Kristin Scott Thomas stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+/See Saw Films)

Gary Oldman won rave reviews for his portrayal of George Smiley in the 2011 film adaptation of John le Carré’s iconic spy novel Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – and he’s returning to the world of espionage in this new drama. Based upon the first of Mick Herron’s series of spy novels, the six-parter follows British intelligence agents who have been sidelined in an obscure department of MI5 – Slough House – due to their career-ending mistakes. Oldman stars as brilliant but irascible team leader Jackson Lamb, a flatulent, foul-mouthed, chain-smoking alcoholic who seems to take pleasure from being disliked by his underlings. One of the team’s ‘slow horses’ is ambitious young agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), demoted after botching a security operation, who is desperate to redeem himself. So when a young man is abducted and his kidnappers threaten to behead him live on the internet, Cartwright thinks he’s found his way back to MI5 HQ and the watchful eye of deputy director of operations Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas).

★★★★ SMA

Cruising with Susan Calman, 9pm, Channel 5

Susan Calman journeys to the Canaries. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After cruising Norway’s winterbound coast in last year’s Christmas special, Susan Calman is back with a new six-part series of the Channel 5 ratings topper, which previously had Jane McDonald at the helm. This time, the comedian sails into warmer waters and kicks off with a cruise to the Canary Islands, Madeira and northern Spain, and she packs a lot in on her travels… The agenda includes jet-skiing, diving, cocktail-making and flower arranging, not to mention lots of fun adventures at each stop-off. And every episode ends with a (mimed) song and dance routine! Pure joy from anchors away to the last port of call!

★★★★ MD

Hacks, season 1, Prime Video

Jean Smart stars. (Image credit: Alamy)

If you like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, don’t miss this series starring Mare of Easttown’s Jean Smart as a Joan Rivers-style comedian. After the veteran stand-up finds her career on the slide, her manager teams her with a reluctant young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) who has just been cancelled after a tasteless tweet went viral. Hacks began airing in the US last year and has already won a number of awards, including an Emmy for Jean Smart in the lead role.



★★★★ RMC

Grantchester, season 7, 9pm, ITV

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s chaos at the vicarage this week. The ever-reliable housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) has gone AWOL, she’s failed to deliver the dozen cakes she promised the Missionary Circle charity auction – and she’s even left the house without wearing her girdle! Later, when Mrs C makes a show of herself at Leonard’s poetry recital, he pulls her aside and tells her he knows she’s acting

the way she is because she hasn’t yet told husband Jack (Nick Brimble) and Reverend Will about her recent cancer diagnosis. Can Leonard give her the courage?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Many Saints of Newark, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Michael Gandolfini and Alessandro Nivola star. (Image credit: Sky)

The much-anticipated Sopranos prequel takes us back to the 1960s and 70s, with the spotlight on Christopher’s father Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola (Dickie’s Italian surname translates to the ‘many saints’ of the title). The young Tony Soprano, still at school when he’s not grifting, is played by Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini. Fans of The Sopranos will enjoy the film as it recaptures the spirit of the TV show, which is currently being reshown on Sky Atlantic, with all series available to watch on NOW.

Live Sport

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw , 4.45pm, BBC One

, 4.45pm, BBC One EFL , Hull City vs Huddersfield Town , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW PGA Tour Golf, 10.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

