TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, March 11

On TV tonight, Robson Green returns as the seventh series of Grantchester gets underway on ITV, it's the final of Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC2, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L Jackson starts on Apple TV+ and charming drama Sister Boniface Mysteries arrives on Drama/UKTV Play. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Grantchester, season 7, 9pm, ITV

On the case with DI Geordie and Rev Will. (Image credit: ITV)

Rev Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating (Tom Brittney and Robson Green) make a welcome return for a seventh series of the popular crime drama. This time, the pair happen to be on the scene when a dead body is discovered in the outhouse of a stately home during an open day. When the deceased turns out to be the long-lost brother of the two sisters living there, it makes Geordie wonder if he really did die from a heart attack. Also in this episode, Will finds himself a troublesome love interest and Geordie tries to repair his marriage.

★★★★ NH



Your Garden Made Perfect, 9pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Lisa and Justin want a calm space. (Image credit: BBC)

In this episode, Lisa and Justin from Wokingham want to transform their bland, boxy and overlooked garden into a calm private retreat. With a generous £20,000 budget, there’s plenty of cash to splash for rival designers Oliver and Steve, but creating a private space without making it look too dark or feel too enclosed is a bit of a challenge. In Whitley Bay, small-garden design expert Tayshan transforms a tiny yard into a sunny and child-friendly haven.

★★★ JL

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Apple TV+

Samuel L Jackson stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Samuel L Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, an isolated 93-year-old with dementia who is offered a cure that will temporarily restore his memory. Ptolemy relies heavily on his great nephew Reggie, who drops round to check on him. When Reggie is shot dead, teenage orphan Robyn (Dominique Fishback), a friend who has nowhere to stay, unexpectedly comes to Ptolemy’s aid and moves into his filthy and cluttered home. A moving tale that convincingly brings to life a dementia sufferer’s vulnerability.

★★★★ IM

Sister Boniface Mysteries, 9pm, Drama/UKTV Play

Lorna Watson as the crime-busting nun. (Image credit: UKTV)

First seen in a 2013 episode of Father Brown, Sister Boniface now has her own series, starring Lorna Watson as the crime-solving, moped-riding nun. The light-hearted, 1960s-set crime drama follows the super-brainy sister as she helps local coppers DI Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) and DS Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu) investigate suspicious deaths in the village of Great Slaughter. Episode one centres on an asphyxiation at the Mangold Wurzel Festival, which brings a trio of eccentric siblings under suspicion. A nostalgic treat with bags of charm, a sense of humour and some well-constructed murder mysteries to keep you guessing.

★★★★ IM

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Turning Red, Disney+

Hang in there, Meilin! (Image credit: Disney+)

Prepare to laugh, cry and cringe in equal measure during this cutesy animated film that explores the growing pains of becoming a teenager. Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is loving life until – eek – puberty hits in a can’t-hide-from-it way: every time an emotion gets the better of her she ‘poofs’ into a giant red panda! Which would be mortifying for anyone, never mind a self-conscious teen. Meilin’s struggle to navigate her emotions amid school dramas, boyband crushes and the reluctance of her mother (Sandra Oh) to let her go make this a funny and moving treat.

Winter Paralympics , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Six Nations Rugby Union, Wales v France , 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1 Test Cricket, West Indies v England, 1.30pm, BT Sport 1

Don't miss Grantchester on TV tonight – the seventh series gets off to a great start.

