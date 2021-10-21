TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Oct. 22

On TV tonight, it's the final episode of Grantchester on ITV, a thrilling new series starts on Apple TV+, Invasion, and Susan Calman is in the Welsh Mountains in Susan Calman's Grand Days Out on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Grantchester, 9pm, ITV

Reverend Will Davenport and singer Rita Daltrey. (Image credit: ITV)

The sixth series draws to a close, and Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) both find themselves in the doghouse for different reasons. Due to his unwavering support for curate Leonard and his ‘dalliance’ with Tamara, Will is on thin ice with the bishop. Meanwhile, Geordie’s old army pal Johnny Richards (Shaun Dooley) reappears as Geordie and Will probe the murder of singer Rita Daltrey’s domineering music producer husband Gene. Packed full of intrigue, turmoil and hope, this episode marks a fitting end to the series.

★★★★ VW

Invasion, Apple TV+

Sam Neil as the sheriff in this tense thriller. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

This new War of the Worlds-style series centers on an alien invasion as shown through the perspectives of various different people around the world, including a retiring Oklahoma sheriff (Sam Neill), a Japanese astronaut in space, and a bullied London schoolboy. Initially, they try to make sense of mysterious and disturbing portents, such as strange crop circles and unexplained nosebleeds. Then it becomes clear that something unprecedented is happening. A suitably epic production that builds the tension nicely among some well-drawn characters.

★★★★ IM

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan in Portmeirion with The Prisoner fan Ant. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Susan puts her campervan, affectionately known as Helen Mirren, to the test as this grand day out takes her to the Welsh Mountains. After a pit stop for some tasty Welsh rarebit, she heads to the hills and takes the Snowdon Mountain Railway up the highest mountain in Wales. She also takes a trip to the unique village of Portmeirion, where the 1960s cult TV show The Prisoner was filmed, visits the sweeping seaside resort of Llandudno where she discovers its links with Alice in Wonderland, and enjoys a thrilling boat ride along the Menai Strait to Puffin Island.

★★★ JL

I Know What You Did Last Summer, season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman as Lennon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The end of high school turns deadly for six teenagers in a new adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. Friends Allison, Lennon, Dylan, Johnny, Margot and Riley are leaving their graduation party in Hawaii when they’re involved in a devastating accident. The series’ opening episode gradually reveals what happened on that fateful night, and charts Lennon’s return to her home town the following summer, where there’s a gruesome surprise waiting inside her closet alongside the scrawled message, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ Realising that someone knows their secret, the group face an uneasy reunion as they try to identify their mystery blackmailer. An atmospheric, twist-laden remake.

Instant Family, 9pm, Film4

Ellie and Pete (Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg ) and three make a family. (Image credit: Film4)

Childless couple Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg decide to look into fostering, but end up with their hands full when they take on three siblings – arch, manipulative 15-year-old Isabela Merced, accident-prone 11-year-old Gustavo Quiroz and fiery six-year-old Julianna Gamiz. This begins as a run-of-the-mill comedy but soon blossoms into something far deeper – its heartfelt stance about the care system and children within it will not leave a dry eye in the house. It’s a movie that is surprisingly effective, helped by a good cast upstaged by some terrific child actors.

Premier League, Arsenal v Aston Villa , 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

