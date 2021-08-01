TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 2

On TV tonight, searcher Kate has a moving and unexpected journey in Long Lost Family on ITV, it's heating up in the kitchen as a new series of MasterChef Australia begins on W and have a giggle along with Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson on Comedy Central. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

Hankies at the ready for this particularly moving episode focusing on one woman’s search for her foster brother, John, which ends up reuniting her with more family than she bargained for. Kate, now 53, was fostered after her birth mum gave her up due to ill health. But she’s desperate to find John, who was fostered with the same family and was the closest thing she had to a brother until they lost touch when he was sent back to a children’s home. However, Kate’s search leads her to the shocking discovery of a birth sister she never knew existed, and some surprising family secrets – not just for her, but for John, too!

MasterChef Australia, 7pm, W

As a new batch of novice cooks try to impress judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo with their culinary skills, Friday’s episode sees Nigella Lawson set the contestants two tasks – identify the ingredients in 18 different types of biscuit, then bake Nigella’s toasted marshmallow and rhubarb cake. Superstar chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Heston Blumenthal also feature later in the series.

Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson, 9pm, Comedy Central

Jon Richardson returns with more weird and wonderful (actually, no, just weird) TV clips from around the world. Setting the tone, he begins with a Japanese woman tying a piece of meat around her waist and being chased by a komodo dragon. James Acaster is a great guest, explaining why America’s The Voice is better than the UK one. Apart from that, you’ll be unsurprised to learn that many of the clips are far from PG…

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Bigger Splash, 1.20am, Film4

Set your recorder for this sun-soaked drama from Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name. On the Italian island of Pantelleria, rock star Marianne (Tilda Swinton) is quietly recuperating after vocal surgery, with her partner Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts). But their idyllic retreat is rudely interrupted by the arrival of Marianne’s larger-than-life ex (Ralph Fiennes) and his newly discovered daughter (Dakota Johnson). Fiennes is set to be one of the stars in Guadagnino’s new BBC version of Brideshead Revisited, due next year.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am, BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Cricket: The Women's Hundred, Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire , 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket: The Hundred, Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

