TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Feb. 7

No Return, 9pm, ITV

A family holiday goes terribly wrong for the Powell family. (Image credit: ITV)

A dream holiday in Turkey descends into a living nightmare for the Powell family in this tense and gripping four-part drama. Kathy (Sheridan Smith), Martin (Michael Jibson), and their children’s break is interrupted by the police bursting into their hotel room to arrest the couple’s 16-year-old son Noah, who’s accused of sexually assaulting a boy at a party. Noah insists he’s innocent, but the family are grappling with an unfamiliar legal system and a language they don’t speak. Sheridan shines as a terrified mother willing to do anything to save her son.

★★★★ SP



Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

Bradley and Barney appreciate autumn in Denmark. (Image credit: ITV)

The joy of this series is the charming relationship between father and son. But sometimes we wonder how they remain such good pals when Barney makes his dad Bradley confront his worst fears on a weekly basis!? The boys are in Denmark, and after some laughter yoga, a trip up a wind turbine and a game of handball, Barney makes his dad climb the tallest indoor rope course in the world. Fans of the show will know how much Bradley hates heights, and yet he does it anyway. That must be fatherly love.

★★★ JL

60 Days with the Gypsies, 9pm, C4

Ed spends time with nomadic communities. (Image credit: C4)

Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers are some of the most marginalised groups in the UK, and became even more so in 2021, when the Government passed legislation to clamp down on their nomadic lifestyle. In this two-part series, explorer Ed Stafford joins these communities to find out what life on the road is really like. From shooting squirrels to clashing with the police, things are rarely dull, and while Ed has sympathy for the Travellers’ plight, he also understands why they ruffle so many feathers.

★★★★ SMA

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, 8.30pm, BBC1

Marnie shows Kelvin and Liz how it’s done. (Image credit: BBC)

While Kelvin and Liz struggle to get to grips with the never-ending demands

of running a farm, their four-year old daughter Marnie has it sorted. From training sheep and moving pigs to putting up fences and razzing her mini quad bike around the fields, she’s an absolute natural – and star of this episode. It’s also the day of the Ashbourne agricultural show, and Liz isn’t feeling confident about their three woolly entries. It’s a good job sheep whisperer Marnie is on hand to show them how it’s done.

★★★★ JL

Starstruck, season 2, 10pm, BBC3

The romcom returns for series two. (Image credit: BBC)

At the end of the first series of Rose Matafeo’s irresistible romcom about an ordinary millennial’s whirlwind romance with a famous film star, Jessie (played by Rose) was all set to return to New Zealand, but an unexpected reunion with Tom (Nikesh Patel) prompted her to change her mind. Now the two of them have decided to cancel plans and spend the day together in London – but they’re still due an awkward conversation about the exact status of their relationship. A welcome return for one of the wittiest comedies of 2021.

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Outsiders, 9pm, Talking Pictures

Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe star. (Image credit: Talking Pictures)

Francis Ford Coppola’s film of SE Hinton’s novel about warring 1960s Oklahoma youths, the poor Greasers and rich Socs, is reflective and beautifully photographed. But it is the future who’s-who of stars that is the biggest draw – Matt Dillon, C Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Diane Lane and Tom Cruise.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Women's Ashes, Australia v England, 10.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

