'Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad' season 4: the famous father and son guide us through their 2022 series

Enjoy another series of adventures and thrill-seeking in 'Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad' season 4.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is back for its fourth series on ITV and daredevil son Barney is determined to once again frighten the living daylights out of his old dad. This six-parter, following on from their 2021 Christmas special, sees the duo tripping around Europe in their trusty RV, taking in a spot of free diving in sunny Croatia, catamaran racing in Hungary and attempting a quite frankly, terrifying, bobsleigh track in Norway. Bradley, as ever, is not best pleased with the scary challenges set by his son.

Bradley, who's currently star of Blankety Blank, The Chase and The Larkins, told us: "‘We’re free-diving, throwing ourselves off football stadiums, bobsleighing – I don’t enjoy any of it! You’re out of control and I’m a control freak! Why do we do all of these crazy things?’"

So here's everything you need to know about Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 4, including a lovely catch-up interview with both Bradley and Barney where the banter is well and truly flowing..

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 4 begins on ITV on Monday 17 January 2022 then running weekly at the same time. Each episode will also later appear on ITV Hub. We haven't any news on a worldwide release date yet but will update if we hear.

Is there a trailer for 'Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad' season 4?

There isn't a trailer yet for series 4 of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, but we can have a look at the highlights from previous series on ITV on the clip below.

Interview with Bradley and Barney Walsh. So, start off by telling us more about your eventful trip this time?

BARNEY SAYS: "Dad notoriously doesn’t like height challenges, so I thought I’d throw one in the first episode – free-falling off the top of Croatia’s Hajduk Split football stadium in a swing harness.

BRADLEY SAYS: "It wasn’t my finest moment. There was a lot of bleeping! I thought I was going to see some football or have a kickaround on the pitch. I should’ve known!

BARNEY: "I think you’re getting better at these height challenges. Do you remember the first sky-dive we did for the first series?

BRADLEY: "Sadly, yes! I hated every second and swore I’d never do it again."

BARNEY: "But the adrenaline, the excitement – humans aren’t meant to fly but we’ve figured out a way to experience it."

Bradley and Barney about to freefall at the Hadjuk Split stadium. (Image credit: ITV)

Tell us about going from free-falling to free diving down to a shipwreck on the Croatian island of Vis?

BRADLEY: "I hated that, too! We went down with a world champion free diver who could hold his breath for 10 minutes – I can’t manage 30 seconds!"

BARNEY: "That was an amazing sense of achievement. I loved exploring the wreck."

BRADLEY: "I felt claustrophobic. It reminded me of scuba diving with Barney years ago and not being able to leave the colourful reef and dive down into deep, black sea. There might be a giant squid down there! Or Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. It makes me sound a bit of a wimp, doesn’t it?"

BARNEY: "It’s about trying something new, Dad!"

BRADLEY: "Couldn’t we have gone down in a submarine? With a cup of tea?"

BARNEY: "We’ll do that next series!"

Bradley takes a ride around the Adriatic Sea. (Image credit: ITV)

What scares you both the most on this adventure?

BRADLEY: "We ride Europe’s largest wooden roller-coaster in Poland. I love them normally but this was horrific.:

BARNEY: "For me, it was riding a skeleton [a sled on which you lie face down and head-first] down the bobsleigh track in Norway. I didn’t expect it to be so…"

BRADLEY: "…violent?"

BARNEY: "Yes! You’re basically in a tube, hurtling down a track at over 100km an hour, with each turn feeling like a ton of bricks is falling on you."

BRADLEY: "That was frightening. I came out with a severe headache, backache and neck ache."

Is there anything you did enjoy while making this series, Bradley?

BRADLEY: "Oh yeah, the week where we visit a museum in Hungary dedicated to the great escape artist Harry Houdini. I love history and Houdini so I was thrilled to try a bit of escapology myself. I try to get out of a straitjacket, but there’s a twist – I don’t want to give too much away, you’ll have to watch. I really enjoyed it and felt I achieved something."

Where do you hope to visit for your next adventure in 'Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad' season 5?

BARNEY: "Australia and New Zealand, if the travel situation allows it. I much prefer warm weather to cold!"

BRADLEY: "I’d love to go there, too – without the ludicrous challenges!"

