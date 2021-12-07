'Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas' on ITV — release date, premise and everything we know

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas is coming to ITV.

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas sees the intrepid duo of Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, heading out on yet another adventure that's sure to be

a highlight of the Christmas TV schedule.

Fittingly for the festive season, the Walsh boys are swapping Britain for an even colder clime. Together, they're heading up to Iceland for a bumper edition of their father and son travel show that will be filled with brand new challenges.

Here's everything we know so far about Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas...

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 9 pm on ITV.

How long is 'Breaking Dad at Christmas?'

This festive special will be one hour long.

What will Bradley and Barney get up to?

ITV promises that the father and son duo will be 'up to snow good' in this festive special as the duo take their RV back out on the road.

This time, the Walsh boys will be pushed to their limits in a series of challenges set in the country of glaciers, volcanoes, and stunning landscapes: Iceland.

Barney Walsh says: "Our family loves Christmas, so, as a special present to dad this year, I'm giving him some challenges on a festive trip to Iceland. If he's not keen on those he's always got the RV. He loves driving that thing. It's going to be great fun."

Bradley will be putting in his best Santa impression this Christmas! (Image credit: ITV/ Hungry Bear Productions)

Those challenges include hitting the slopes on snowboards, cutting down their very own Christmas tree, taking a dip in Iceland's geothermal pools, and will even see Bradley Walsh suiting up as none other than Father Christmas himself!

Bradley added: "Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas, so I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland. I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts."

