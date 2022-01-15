'Keeping Up With The Aristocrats': release date, who appears, what happens and all about the new series

'Keeping Up With The Aristocrats' on ITV will show how these wealthy landowners and stately home owners really live.

Keeping Up With The Aristocrats on ITV will dispel a few myths about the landed gentry in the UK. If Downton Abbey is how we imagine the blue-blooded owners of stately homes still live, then ITV’s new three-part documentary series will show the reality. The light-hearted series follows four of Britain’s prominent aristocratic families over one social season. Their homes may be grand, luxurious and steeped in history but they’re also very costly to run, which means their cash-strapped owners have to come up with money-making schemes.

For Lord Ivar Mountbatten and his husband James that involves opening a pop-up restaurant at Bridwell Park, their 18th-century stately home in Devon. They enlist Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli to cater the event (see our pciture below), but with tickets costing a hefty £165 a head, everything will need to be perfect on the night.

Meanwhile, Lord Gerald Fitzalan-Howard and his wife Emma are hoping to pay the exorbitant running costs of their 126-room home, Carlton Towers in Yorkshire, by turning part of their 3,000-acre estate into a vineyard. ‘People think Gerald and I are very rich and the bottom line is we are absolutely not,’ says Emma. ‘It’s a constant source of worry trying to keep a house like this bubbling along financially.’

Ivar’s cousin, Princess Olga Romanoff, charges visitors £14 for a tour of her home - 13th-century Provender House in Kent - to help pay for its upkeep. Twice-divorced Olga, whose great uncle was the last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, is also on the lookout for her ideal man - ‘a trained killer-type with a good body and charm.’

But when Olga, now 71, was younger, her mother had other ideas for her perfect match. ‘My mother always had delusions that she could get me married off to poor Prince Charles,’ says Olga. ‘Lord knows why, I’d have been terrible for him!’

'Keeping Up With The Aristocrats' on ITV features Lord Ivar Mountbatten, chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and James Coyle. (Image credit: ITV)

Keeping Up With The Aristocrats will begin on ITV on Monday January 17 at 9pm and the remaining episodes will run weekly. After each air date, the three episodes will

be shown on streaming service ITV Hub. We will update here if there's a US or worldwide release date, and also if the show lands on BritBox.

Is there a trailer for 'Keeping Up With The Aristocrats'?

We are still awaiting a trailer from ITV for Keeping Up With The Aristocrats and will post here if and when one arrives.

