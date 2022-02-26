TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Feb. 26

On TV tonight, there's a tense double bill of Casualty on BBC1, The Boss takes over BBC2 with an evening dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen and welcome to your new TV addiction – American hit-series Yellowstone, which 5USA are showing from the beginning (there are four brilliant series to binge so kick off your cowboy boots and settle in). Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.40pm & 9.20pm, BBC1

Di Botcher stars as Jan Jenning. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s a double shift from Holby City Hospital this evening, and in the first episode, romance is very much not in the air – Stevie and Matthew have a vicious row after he accidentally hits her in his sleep during a terrifying nightmare. And Adi suspects Marty’s getting cold feet when they have an awkward chat about the future. Could two break-ups be on the cards? The second outing sees Teddy’s mum Gaynor (Stella’s Maxine Evans) pop up. There’s no love lost between Teddy’s Auntie Jan and his mum. Will they stop bickering long enough to realise their boy isn’t well?

Bruce Springsteen: A Secret History, 9pm, BBC2

As far as rock-star cool goes, can you beat having the nickname ‘The Boss’ and being close friends with Barack Obama? Maybe you can, but did we mention we’re talking about a 72-year-old who shows few signs of slowing down? Tonight, BBC2 is screening the 1998 documentary Bruce Springsteen: A Secret History, which looks at the 25 years between his first hit albums in the early 1970s and the boxed set compilation Tracks. At 10pm, you can see the free-to-air premiere of the film Blinded by the Light, which features Bruce’s music.

Yellowstone, 9pm, 5USA

Kevin Costner stars. (Image credit: 5USA)

Have you heard of the TV series Yellowstone? If you’re drawing a blank, you’re not alone among UK viewers, but in the US, the drama – which has been described as Dallas meets Succession – has become one of the hottest things on TV. Kevin Costner stars as the head of the Dutton family, who own ‘The Yellowstone’, the biggest ranch in Montana, with co-stars including Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Brit actor Kelly Reilly. 5USA begins a rerun of the series from the start tonight.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Knives Out, 9pm, C4

Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson star. (Image credit: C4)

Rian Johnson writes and directs this rollicking homage to those Agatha Christie adaptations stuffed with all-star casts. For his take, Johnson utilises the considerable charm of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a private sleuth from the Deep South, investigating the death of a crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) in his Massachusetts mansion. His eccentric family includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and Toni Collette, with Ana de Armas as the home help – and the only one who seems upset by Plummer’s demise. It’s a wild ride with red herrings and twists aplenty. A sequel is due for release later this year.

Live Sport

Six Nations Rugby Union, Scotland v France , 1.15pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1

, 1.15pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1 Six Nations Rugby Union, England v Wales , 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

, 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV Premier League, Everton v Manchester City, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

