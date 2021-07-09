TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 10

On TV tonight there's the return of game show Rolling In It, and ITV makes it a new game show double-bill with The Void, plus Channel 5 looks at The Curse of Grace Kelly's Children. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Rolling In It, 7pm, ITV

Who will win big tonight? (Image credit: ITV)

As last year’s surprise hit hosted by Stephen Mulhern makes a welcome return, Sarah Millican is paired with postman Peter and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse with nurse Joel. Martin Kemp, meanwhile, is coupled with – this much is true! – one of his biggest fans, but will supermarket manager Jorden strike gold? It all depends on random general knowledge questions and the toss of an oversized coin. Like Tipping Point turned on its side, this is unadulterated family fun.

★★★★ ER

The Void, 8pm, ITV

Fleur and Ashley host. (Image credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo and Fleur East host this new high-octane show which is perfect Saturday-night entertainment. Players take on a series of physical, action-packed challenges, all while navigating the terrifying prospect of falling into The Void – a daunting and unforgiving chasm of 520,000 litres of water stretching across the arena floor. The winner of each episode takes on The Void one final time for the chance to win a jackpot of £25,000. If you loved Ninja Warrior, this will be right up your street!

★★★★ VW

The Curse of Grace Kelly's Children, 9pm, Channel 5

Angela Rippon narrates this film documenting the troubles of the three children of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco. Born into a life of privilege and wealth, the trio – Caroline, Albert and Stephanie – have endured plenty of heartache and scandal. Is this a curse from a 13th-century witch as legend says, or as a result of growing up under the glare and expectation of being a royal in one of the world’s smallest countries?

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beast Must Die, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Darkest Hour, 7.35pm, BBC1

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. (Image credit: BBC)

Playing a character such as Winston Churchill is a dream gig for an actor, and an Oscar-winning Gary Oldman dives into the role of the wartime prime minister with aplomb. The film chronicles the struggles Churchill had with his own government as the Fuhrer’s Wehrmacht tore through Europe. There’s an invented scene on the Underground where Churchill hears from the ‘people’, which is so excruciating it almost derails the whole movie but otherwise it’s beautifully filmed with a host of superb actors including Samuel West, Lily James and Ben Mendelsohn, with Kristin Scott Thomas as his wife, Clemmie.

Live sport

Wimbledon Ladies' Final, 1pm, BBC1

