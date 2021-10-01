TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Oct. 2

On TV tonight, the celebs take to the dance floor once more as Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1, game show Blankety Blank returns also on BBC1 and on C4 there's a hard hitting but fascinating documentary hosted by Tony Robinson called Britain's Forgotten Wars. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.45pm, BBC1

Hosts Claudia and Tess get ready to welcome the dancers to the floor. (Image credit: BBC)

For the cast of 2021, first the good news: they never have to dance on live television in front of millions of viewers and four highly-attentive judges for the very first time ever again. Now, the not-so-good news: this weekend marks the first elimination of the competition, so for one unfortunate celebrity, this will be their last time dancing on live television in front of millions. Tonight’s scores will be added to their week one marks to produce a combined leaderboard, and then it’s up to us, the viewers, to vote to keep our favourites out of tomorrow’s dance-off…

★★★★★ SP

Blankety Blank, 9pm, BBC1

Bradley Walsh hosts the new series of the iconic series. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s been 42 years since Blankety Blank first aired on BBC1 and over the years it’s come back, each time proving to be a big hit with viewers and last year’s Christmas special was no exception. Still as fun and entertaining as it ever was, the game show returns for a new six-part series with Bradley Walsh back at the helm as contestants try to fill in the ‘blanks’ of some daft and often innuendo-laden statements. Each week, a panel of six celebrities will try to guess the same answer in a bid to help win prizes for the contestants. The celebrities in this week’s first show include Jimmy Carr, Johnny Vegas and Martine McCutcheon.

★★★★ MD



Britain's Forgotten Wars with Tony Robinson, 8pm, C4

Tony Robinson presents. (Image credit: C4)

The power of eyewitness accounts makes it a difficult but important watch as Tony Robinson revisits the horrors of the Bosnian War. Bosnian civilian Smajo Beso, a young boy when war broke out in 1992, recalls his dad being dragged away, and how the brutality of what he witnessed left him with no faith in humanity. It contains distressing images, but it feels more important than ever that we never forget the horrors of this most uncivil of civil wars.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rocketman, 9pm, C4

Taron Egerton in a typically understated Elton moment. (Image credit: C4)

Director Dexter Fletcher throws the kitchen sink and anything else he can find into his big, brash, brazen biopic of Elton John. Done as a series of musical numbers rather than a straightforward telling of how Reg Dwight became Elton John (played manfully by Taron Egerton), it’s perfectly entertaining, helped by a strong cast including Bryce Dallas Howard as his mum and Jamie Bell as his lyricist Bernie Taupin. But you never really get to know the person at the centre of the film. The music’s great, though. And you can see more of it later on from the man himself in The Red Piano (11.20pm), a 2005 TV special of Elton’s Caesars Palace concert residency.

Live Sport

Premier League, Manchester United v Everton , 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Fight Night International, Chris Eubank Jr v Sven Elbir, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

